Unwitting Treason in the Name of Israel

Are U.S. citizens and Their Congress Acting as Unregistered Agents of a Foreign Power?

Many seem oblivious to the fact that some American citizens and members of the United States Congress are acting as unregistered agents of a foreign power by engaging in activities that are easily characterized as treasonous in wartime.

The military-industrial complex former President Dwight D. Eisenhower warned about in his farewell address on Jan.17,1961 [see video below] is now stronger and more threatening than ever through the tireless efforts of the American-Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC). Though they may not always get thier way, AIPAC is undoubtedly one of, if not, the most powerful lobby in Washington D.C. as it has been incredibly successful in acieving most of its biggest aims.

“In the councils of government, we must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military-industrial complex. The potential for the disastrous rise of misplaced power exists and will persist.” -Dwight D. Eisenhower

Ever wonder why the United States government pursues dangerous, immoral, unstrategic policies in the Middle East that don’t usually represent U.S. interest in the Middle East? Think AIPAC.

AIPAC’s efforts accompanied by those of neoconservative policymakers and pundits (who had been pushing for the invasion long before 9/11) are the main cause for the United States of America going to war in Iraq, despite the fact that most Jewish Americans opposed the war. Clearly, the Israel lobby doesn’t always represent the larger group that they are supposed to be representing. And the events of 9/11 provided the Israel lobby with the right climate to achieve their own ends.

The Israel lobby practically owns our politicians via campaign contributions

The Economist reports that “pro-Israel groups contributed nearly $57 million to candidates and parties [between 1990 and 2004], while pro-Arab and Muslim PACs [political action committees] contributed slightly less than $800,000.” There are no brownie points for public officials who don’t sign legislation backed by AIPAC. In fact, those who don’t sign face immense scrutiny including, but not limited to, accusations of anti-semitism.

Though the state of Israel has become a liability strategically for America, little can currently be done to limit their influence on U.S. foreign policy.

The repercussions of disasterous failed policies are so apparent and it’s unfortunate that prospects for minimizing AIPAC’s influence on U.S. foreign policy are, at this point, dismal. Politicians just have too much at stake being part of the current system.