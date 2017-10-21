US Billionaire Launches Campaign To Impeach ‘Mentally Unstable’ Trump

A US billionaire investor has launched a multi-million dollar campaign to impeach “mentally unstable” President Donald Trump.

The democratic mega-donor Tom Steyer is spending more than $10 million for TV ads calling for President Donald Trump’s impeachment. He addressed the public in a video that was released on Thursday.

The billionaire environmentalist who endorsed Hillary Clinton, in the 2016 race, has sent letters to congressmen and governors around the country urging them to take action against the “dangerous” president.

The tycoon said: “He [Donald Trump] has brought us to the brink of nuclear war”

RT reports: Steyer lambasted the current administration of the US leader as well as Congress, saying people there know that Trump “is a clear and present danger, who’s mentally unstable and armed with nuclear weapons, and they do nothing.”

“If that isn’t a case for impeaching and removing a dangerous president, then what has our government become?” he asks. The billionaire explained that he is funding the effort “to demand that elected officials take a stand” on impeaching Trump.

In an open letter, Steyer goes on to say that Trump is simply lacking “fitness for office,” and notes that the question of impeachment thus “becomes a very real issue.”

Steyer is the founder of Farallon Capital investment firm and NextGen America environmental political action committee which opposes the controversial Keystone XL pipeline.

Earlier in October ‘porn king’ Larry Flynt offered a hefty sum of up to $10 million for any information that would help to remove Donald Trump, whom he called “a moron” from the White House.

“Larry Flynt and Hustler magazine announce a cash offer of up to $10 million for information leading to the impeachment and removal from office of Donald J. Trump,” an advertisement from the founder of the Hustler pornographic magazine said.