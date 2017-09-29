US Government Admits Plan To Spray The Skies With Chemtrails

The US government and MIT have announced plans for an experiment to “cover the sun” by spraying our skies with chemtrails.

The project has been named “solar radiation management” (SRM) and involves spraying aluminum oxide and various other chemicals to see if they can alter climate change by blocking the suns rays to “cool the earth”.

Prep For That reports:

According to an article in MIT’s Technology Review, the new experimentation will be “small scale.”

“A pair of Harvard climate scientists are preparing small-scale atmospheric experiments that could offer insights into the feasibility and risks of deliberately altering the climate to ease global warming.

They would be among the earliest official geoengineering-related experiments conducted outside of a controlled laboratory or computer model, underscoring the growing sense of urgency among scientists to begin seriously studying the possibility as the threat of climate change mounts.

Sometime next year, Harvard professors David Keith and Frank Keutsch hope to launch a high-altitude balloon, tethered to a gondola equipped with propellers and sensors, from a site in Tucson, Arizona. After initial engineering tests, the “StratoCruiser” would spray a fine mist of materials such as sulfur dioxide, alumina, or calcium carbonate into the stratosphere. The sensors would then measure the reflectivity of the particles, the degree to which they disperse or coalesce, and the way they interact with other compounds in the atmosphere.”

The Guardian also reported on the matter: “US scientists are set to send aerosol injections 20km up into the earth’s stratosphere in the world’s biggest solar geoengineering program to date, to study the potential of a future tech-fix for global warming.”

David Keith, one of the involved backers of the SRM, has publically acknowledged that spraying aluminum into our atmosphere poses credible dangers.

US scientists and The United Nations have teamed up to create a geoengineering governance initiative. Rumblings of SRM have been heard since 2016. Spraying our skies with aluminum has some very big backers, including former CIA director John Brennan.

What does all of this mean? Beyond the obvious, it means that governments will likely be able to spray us without permission and possibly without even announcing where the spraying is taking place. It could be covert operations. Powerful entities have continually pushed for spraying the earth’s atmosphere, but it hasn’t been until now, with the climate change debate raging, that’s it’s been considered a viable, acceptable practice. In other words, the herd is fully supportive of such initiatives.

For geoengineering groups, the time to strike is without question, now. Not only are people supportive, but they are equally distracted by the media’s daily barrage of salaciously driven news stories about President Trump. And until people decide to wake up and figure out that the media is dividing them, those with nefarious goals will continue to operate unabated.