US Government Admits Plan To Spray The Skies With Chemtrails

September 29, 2017 Carol Adl Sci/Environment 9

The US government and MIT have announced plans for an experiment to “cover the sun” by spraying our skies with chemtrails.

The project has been named “solar radiation management” (SRM) and involves spraying aluminum oxide and various other chemicals to see if they can alter climate change by blocking the suns rays to “cool the earth”.

Prep For That reports:

According to an article in MIT’s Technology Review, the new experimentation will be “small scale.”

“A pair of Harvard climate scientists are preparing small-scale atmospheric experiments that could offer insights into the feasibility and risks of deliberately altering the climate to ease global warming.

They would be among the earliest official geoengineering-related experiments conducted outside of a controlled laboratory or computer model, underscoring the growing sense of urgency among scientists to begin seriously studying the possibility as the threat of climate change mounts.

Sometime next year, Harvard professors David Keith and Frank Keutsch hope to launch a high-altitude balloon, tethered to a gondola equipped with propellers and sensors, from a site in Tucson, Arizona. After initial engineering tests, the “StratoCruiser” would spray a fine mist of materials such as sulfur dioxide, alumina, or calcium carbonate into the stratosphere. The sensors would then measure the reflectivity of the particles, the degree to which they disperse or coalesce, and the way they interact with other compounds in the atmosphere.”

The Guardian also reported on the matter: “US scientists are set to send aerosol injections 20km up into the earth’s stratosphere in the world’s biggest solar geoengineering program to date, to study the potential of a future tech-fix for global warming.”

David Keith, one of the involved backers of the SRM, has publically acknowledged that spraying aluminum into our atmosphere poses credible dangers.

US scientists and The United Nations have teamed up to create a geoengineering governance initiative. Rumblings of SRM have been heard since 2016. Spraying our skies with aluminum has some very big backers, including former CIA director John Brennan.

What does all of this mean? Beyond the obvious, it means that governments will likely be able to spray us without permission and possibly without even announcing where the spraying is taking place. It could be covert operations. Powerful entities have continually pushed for spraying the earth’s atmosphere, but it hasn’t been until now, with the climate change debate raging, that’s it’s been considered a viable, acceptable practice. In other words, the herd is fully supportive of such initiatives.

For geoengineering groups, the time to strike is without question, now. Not only are people supportive, but they are equally distracted by the media’s daily barrage of salaciously driven news stories about President Trump. And until people decide to wake up and figure out that the media is dividing them, those with nefarious goals will continue to operate unabated.

  • clarioncaller

    The UN and Lucis Trust are behind this program, so it MUST be for benefit of mankind……….yeah right.

  • Deplorable J Covfefe III

    I have several photos of chemtrails. I’ve seen them over Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland.

    • Sheryl Thayer

      correct. They are everywhere in the world now, every single day they spray where i live and i get pictures from states all over this country. This is Old ass news. we’ve been breathing this poison in for decades. How many family members of yours ended up with dementia or alzheiimers? Guess what, they were poisoned by the same people you worship and glorify. aluminum causes alzheimers and dementa. Guess what all the other chemicals in their little poison cocktails do to us? its not pretty. My family members who had cancer. All the govts doing. Any illness you get is from the govt and global elites. Research smart dust, Its also in those chemtrails. People are clueless or just dont care.

      • Deplorable J Covfefe III

        Could they also be responsible for the tolerance of behavior that leads to barrenness? At this point I’ve come to expect the worst and hope for good news later.

  • Frank C

    What is this, a story dug out of the archives from 10 years ago? Are your writers suffering from Dementia?

  • https://www.googleplus/TelephoneJack.com WamBamThankYouMame

    The Air Force whistle-blower states there are many more chemicals than stated here and are very dangerous, STOP it now! https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/f0b5689b8ad4d05505018c1d1db7614c541f4b547bb5ae87e8196b1fa14340a6.gif

  • Sheryl Thayer

    What planet did you people fall off of? They have been spraying us for decades. This is not new news by any means. The chemtrails that are continually in our skies are the proof of daily spraying from not just the US govt but all over the world, this is NOT limited to the US. Print stories that are actually new and not decades old for gods sakes

  • mary

    They have been spraying Portugal for the last 20 years now and we know hundreds of retired people here have died of sudden dementia and virulent cancers.They are killing our older people off ,in their millions these so called leaders don’t want us to have our pensions which we have worked so many years for .Start writing to the lazy arsed M.P.s senators and euro M.P.s demanding an answer or vote them out .

  • solejahway

    The people who deny this (chemtrails), remind me of those idiots who’d yell and scream and tell me how stupid I was when discussing operation paperclip, (which they denied ever existed, BECAUSE THEY HADN’T HEARD OF IT), only for them decades later, come to realize it was true. Now, it’s as if they invented the wheel! Prepare for much of the same (Jesus wasn’t wrong; life is tough for the truth tellers ;)). Have a good day!