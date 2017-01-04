US Senators Vow To Defeat Putin This Year

President Vladimir Putin has been warned he is doomed to failure in Ukraine and that 2017 will be a year of aggression against Russia.

War mongering US senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham told a crack team of marines in Ukraine that “2017 will be the year of offense” promising to defeat Putin on Eastern European battlefields.

McCain warned “In 2017 we will defeat the invaders and send them back where they came from. To Vladimir Putin — you will never defeat the Ukrainian people and deprive them of their independence and freedom”

The Express reports:

If Putin claims victory in Ukraine then he may go on to invade, annexe and conquer other parts of the world, warned former Republican presidential candidate and prisoner of war in Vietnam John McCain.

Fellow Republican Mr Graham also issued a damning statement to Mr Putin, saying: “I admire the fact that you will fight for your homeland.

“Your fight is our fight – 2017 will be the year of offense.

“All of us will go back to Washington and we will push the case against Russia. Enough of a Russian aggression.

“It is time for them to pay a heavier price. Our fight is not with the Russian people but with Putin.

“Our promise to you is to take your cause to Washington, inform the American people of your bravery and make the case against Putin to the world.”

Mr McCain added: “I believe you will win. I am convinced you will win and we will do everything we can to provide you with what you need to win.

“We have succeeded not because of equipment but because of your courage.

“So I thank you and the world is watching and the world is watching because we cannot allow Vladimir Putin to succeed here because if he succeeds here, he will succeed in other countries.”