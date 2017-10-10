US Man Who Raped 12 Year-Old Granted Joint Custody Of Her Child

A Michigan man has been granted joint custody of a child conceived during the rape of 12-year-old girl, despite being convicted of her rape and another sexual assault on a child.

Judge Gregory S Ross of the Sanilac County Circuit awarded Christopher Mirasolo custody on September 22 after DNA testing established that he was the biological father.

Mirasolo was also given the victim’s address and his name was added to the childs birth certificate, without the victim’s consent.

The victim who has not been identified, was drawn into the court system after she applied for food stamps to support her family.

At the time writing, an online petition has been started and gained over16,000 signatures to disbar Judge Ross.

As reported by The Detroit News, the victim is now 21-years-old and her attorney, Rebecca Kiessling, is seeking protection under the federal Rape Survivor Child Custody Act to halt his access.

“This is insane,” said Ms Kiessling, who filed objections on Friday with the judge. “Nothing has been right about this since it was originally investigated.

“He was never properly charged and should still be sitting behind bars somewhere, but the system is victimising my client, who was a child herself when this all happened.”

The matters ordered by the court will be taken up at a hearing later this month.

According to Ms Kiessling, Mirarsolo forcibly raped and threatened to kill her client in September 2008.