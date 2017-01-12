US Military Press Conference: “Prepare For World War 3 With Russia”

US and NATO Generals have told reporters at a press briefing that they should prepare for “World War 3 with Russia” in the very near future.

NATO and US forces have bolstered their military forces on the Russian border, installing anti-ballistic missile systems and equipment in an effort to provoke a nuclear war with Russia.

In response, Russian President Vladimir Putin has deployed anti-aircraft missile systems around Moscow to protect the country from a massive attack.

The S-400 Triumph air defence system is capable of hitting moving US and NATO planes and missiles, and has a range of 400km.

Dailymail.co.uk reports:

Defense Ministry’s Department of Information and Mass Communication told Interfax: ‘The SAM combat squads of the Moscow Region aerospace forces have put the new S-400 Triumph air defense missile system into service, and have gone on combat duty for the air defense of Moscow and the central industrial region of Russia.

‘The main task of the anti-aircraft missile troops of the Russian Aerospace Forces is air defense and protecting vital state, military, industry and energy facilities, as well as the Armed Forces troops and transport communications, from aerospace attacks.’

The S-400 was designed as a protective mechanism against airstrikes. according to RT.

The US tanks and armoured vehicles have started arriving in Poland today as part of the biggest American military reinforcement in Europe for decades, according to the BBC.

Soldiers will carry out exercised in the Baltics as part of their tour as part of the Obama administration’s response to Russia’s intervention in the Ukraine.

Tours will last nine months before troops rotate, but whether or not they will remain under Trump’s regime remains to be seen.

President-elect Donald Trump’s choice for secretary of defense, retired Marine General James Mattis, will face questions about his views on a wide range of topics at a Senate confirmation hearing Thursday.

He is widely admired within defense and foreign policy circles and is expected to easily win a vote of approval by the Senate Armed Services Committee.