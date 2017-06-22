Vatican: Bible Confirms Jesus Was Not Crucified

June 22, 2017 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, World 137

Authentic bible confirms that Jesus was not crucified

The Vatican have confirmed that a newly discovered 2,000 year old Bible found in Turkey says that Jesus Christ was not crucified as is commonly believed. 

The Bible, which is now being kept in the Ethnography Museum of Ankara, contains the Gospel of Barnabas – one of the forgotten disciples of Christ. The Gospel says the Jesus was not crucified, nor was he the literal son of God – but was actually a Prophet.

Natives-today.com reports: The book also calls Apostle Paul “The Impostor”.  The book also claims that Jesus ascended to heaven alive, and that Judas Iscariot was crucified in his place.

A report by The National Turk says that the Bible was seized from a gang of smugglers in a Mediterranean-area operation. The report states the gang was charged with smuggling antiquities, illegal excavations, and the possession of explosives.  The books itself is valued as high as 40 Million Turkish Liras (approx. 28 mil. Dollars).  Man, where is the Thieves Guild, when you need them?

Authenticity

According to reports, experts and religious authorities in Tehram insist that the book is original.  The book itself is written with gold lettering, onto loosely-tied leather in Aramaic, the language of Jesus Christ.  The text maintains a vision similar to Islam, contradicting the New Testament’s teachings of Christianity.   Jesus also foresees the coming of the Prophet Muhammad, who would found Islam 700 years later.

It is believed that, during the Council of Nicea, the Catholic Church hand-picked the gospels that form the Bible as we know it today; omitting the Gospel of Barnabas (among many others) in favor of the four canonical gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke and John.  Many biblical texts have begun to surface over time, including those of the Dead Sea and Gnostic Gospels; but this book especially, seems to worry the Vatican.

The Catholic Church wants in

What does this mean to Christian-derived religions and their followers?  Quite a tight spot.  The Vatican has asked Turkish authorities to let them examine the contents of the book within the Church.  Now that the book has been found, will they come to accept the it and its evidence?  Will they deny it altogether?  Call it a “Muslim lie”, as did the “Truth” Magazine, in 2000?  To many, this book is a beacon of hope, that believers soon realize that the object of their adoration is arbitrary; and that all text, especially religious text, is subject to interpretation.

What does this mean to atheists/agnostics/secular thinkers?  Not much… Is the text real?  Fake?  Does it matter?  Not really… But hopefully, this news inspires the religious to ask questions, instead of pointing fingers or believing anything blindly.  Please, don’t go poking fun or tossing around the “I told you so!”s.  The biggest danger of faith is when people believe what they want to believe, defending against any and all evidence; especially when that evidence revolutionizes their foundation from the ground up.  And the biggest culprit to that danger is the ego trap: rejecting/criticizing others, for being unlike you.

For centuries, the “defense” of blind faith has driven nations to war, violence, discrimination, slavery and to become the society of automatons that we are today; and for just as long, it has been justified with lies.  If you know better, act like it.

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Editor-in-chief at Your News Wire
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)

  • Beef McWin

    Dear Sean,
    I am writing to thank you for this excellent work, a combination of rifle-shot philosophy and straight-up journalism.
    Dude.

    • Amaris

      this is anything BUT excellent writing…to find the truth you need to do more research – you won’t find it from an illuminati. The demons are trying really hard to discredit Jesus and his crucifixtion, and this man Sean must be working for one of them. Total disinfo, try here for more accurate info about this old doc. https://www.truthorfiction.com/gospel-of-barnabas/
      PS and it does not form any part of the bible. See my post above.

  • leslie falconer

    More garbage from the muslim Editor in Chief. This fake has been around for years. The Vatican has not confirmed, this is a lie and you know it muslim. This fake book dates back to the 1600’s and was concocted by a Spanish convert to Islam.

    • Ali Shahid

      Stop jerking off.

      • Mary Barone

        Ali SHITid

        • Canwegian

          Wow, nothing like some mindless racism to cheer up the day… Try to grow up just a little bit instead.

          • Adrian

            yeah…….grow up and learn the definitions of “racism” and “fake religion”!

          • Canwegian

            Perhaps you need to grow up and learn what racism means. And “fake religion”? What are you on about? (What are you on is perhaps a more appropriate question).

    • Canwegian

      So you see an article author with an Arabic name and you decide to make this an Islam versus Christianity thing? Paranoid are you?

    • ABD SALAM

      Any evidence? Except sayings. ..

  • leslie falconer

    TABATABAI YOU ARE A LIAR TYPICAL MUSLIM TAQIYYA

  • leslie falconer

    The Epistle of Barnabas was written in the 2nd Century in Alexandria. This lying muslim trash dates back to 1634, written by a Spanish covert to Islam, Ibrahim al Taybill. Nice try muzzie, but this has been debunked for years. For an Editor in Chief this is very very poor stuff, but then you are a moon god worshipper after all, and a liar just like allah and mohammed.

    • Amaris

      absolutely!!

      • leslie falconer

        Correct

    • NDMA

      guess what ‘god promised’ Muslims the world http://www.usatoday.com/story/news/world/2015/04/02/religion-muslims-christians-populations-pew-research/70769318/ watch how we collect from money whores : I’ll give you a hint, we’ve been waiting for so long it’s biblical (Samuel 15:28 & Revelation 3:9 heh); GOOD LUCK INDIGENOUS PILLAGING SLAVE OF MONEY PEASANT PIRATE PIECES OF SH*T : just remember who started it … wasn’t the nation without a military at the very least 😛 😉

      And you my dear peasant are the money (lender) whore kind of person? #WW3 we’re done putting up with ya weak minded slaves of money … ya peasant pirate pieces of sh*t have finally picked on one too many : now watch your debt-driven kind lose everything, all over the world #FreePalestine can ya see it yet? we can’t even started whores of thieves #AskANative #AskAnAfrican #AskAPalestinian ya simpleton f**ks picked on one too many 😉 https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/83be949859225078943d0261a282267fa15b77b17f8c08a04a44be142a663809.jpg

    • Indian Christian

      Loved your comment. Love and blessings all the way from India. Muzzies are desperately in love with lies, hate and falsehood. May the real Prince Of Peace save their souls.

      • leslie falconer

        Thank you IC and God bless you in India. So many Indian people have great command of English language. Islam has left a trail of genocide carnage bloodshed misery nihilism especially so in India, 80 million dead under Muslim conquest. Love and blessings to in the name of Jesus. Incidentally, the person responsible for this article is the Editor in Chief.

        • Christofer Nicodemus

          Leslie as I recall Catholics and Christian’s have left a trail of blood and genocide as well. Do you not recall a few wars called The Crusades? Do not act like your religion is any better. More wars have been fought in the name of God and religion than any thing else. You’re hate and intolerance goes against your religion.

          • leslie falconer

            Islam was created at the death of the pedophile prophet in 632. The first Crusade was initiated by papal Rome in 1095. The Crusades were defensive campaigns. The muslim armies invaded Europe. The 3 major victories against the muslims all occurred on September 11, which is why the muslims are obsessed with that date. The last conflict at the Gates of Vienna an invading muslim army was defeated. Today, a stealth invasion is being perpetrated by the socialist scum in the EU. Papal Rome and Islam are responsible for the deaths of at least 120 million Christians. Papal Rome and Islam are pagan cults which have always been the sworn enemies of Judaism and Christianity.

          • Emre Emiroglu

            filthy lieing and NON CHRSITIAN shit that you are

          • Corlinna Lawson Smith

            How to fight Islam, without being accused of being Islamophobic

            https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1966631013623202&id=100008289662038&__tn__=%2As

          • Jeff Hinkle

            Lady, moohammed most likely didn’t exist, neither did jesus or moses or abraham. Calm down, god-botherer, and understand that monotheism is anti-European and retarded horse poop in any case. Jesus-ites don’t f*** with us like moohammed-ites do, anymore, but so what? Yeah, I would rather have a christian neighbor than a muslim one. Do you know why?? Because most Western civilized christians don’t act like it at all LOL they are denatured. Muzzies DO act like their religion commands, that is, like savages. Both religions are based on utter garbage though.

          • Randy Mason

            The Crusades were in fact in response to the muslims killing Christians, so of course they have killed, in defense of their own lives.

        • Emre Emiroglu

          HEY..creature of filth,,HOW MANY PEOPLE DID YOUR CHRSITIAN ENGLISH KILLED IN INDIA??WHY DO INDIANS KNOW ENGLISH SO WELL???HOW MANY INNOCENT MUSLIMS DID AMERICA AND WEST KILLED???YOU ARE ALL SCUM,,LIKE ISIS.

      • Ali Shahid

        Continue shitting in your streets and watching bollywood porn.By the way,stop using the muslim language known as urdu and use your own mumbo jumbo.

        • Matt Harcla

          Racist.

        • Moe Rosenhek

          There is no “muslim language”. The muslims speak many different languages based on geographic location and ethnicity.

      • Eric Trammel

        Where is this prince of peace you claim to know? Apparently you have not read the bible. Typical. The whole bible is a farce.

        • Jeff Hinkle

          all “holy” books are for toilet paper

    • Janiece Desmond

      that was my first thoughts too..sounds like Muslims

      • Emre Emiroglu

        now,,did this comment make a better christian out of you??

        • Janiece Desmond

          I am not a Christian. I am Gnostic

    • Ali Shahid

      You must of jerked off really hard in order to make this passionate comment.Obviously you have studied thoroughly and are happy with the zionist filth that has destroyed christianity.LGBTQ,trannies,porn.hollywoodetc.Hmm.Iwonder who owns all of this and controls what your teenagers buy and watch.

      • Pnutt Butter

        A persons opinion and judgement of others is truly a reflection of their own personal selves perspective so stop watching people jerk off, just because all your woman are covered up doesn’t make it acceptable.

      • Heather Smalley

        I’m trans and it comes as news to me that I own and control anything. I’m rich and powerful? Why didn’t anyone tell me??

        • Matt Harcla

          Yes, apparently your vast fortune is a secret known only to some guy on the internet.

      • Hannah Chewy Lindsey

        So it’s ok to discriminate against minorities when your religion says that only god can judge and that humans should be kind to one another? Hmmm. I wonder what sort of reductive, backwards-thinking person raised you and controls your hateful ideology.

    • Hasan Ali

      Moon worshipper ? you Dont know anything about Islam … you didnt even know the Quran or anything

      • Emre Emiroglu

        islam mislam,,all religions are bull shit.

    • Hannah Chewy Lindsey

      I love how accepting and understanding you all are. And they say religious folk aren’t tolerant of other religions. You are all a stunning example of what it means to be a Christian.

    • Emre Emiroglu

      ALLAH MEANS “GOD” IN ARABIC,,AND ITS THE SAME GOD YOU BELIEVE IN..THUS THIS PROVES MY POINT,,RELIGION IS FOR FOOLS .LOOK AT HOW MUCH HATE IS IN YOUR HEART,,IS THIS WHAT YOU LEARNED FROM RELIGION?HATRED ?ARE YOUA NY DIFFERENT FROM THE FANATIC MUSLIM?YOU ARE JUST AS SHITTY IDIOT AS THEM.

    • Jeff Hinkle

      LOL I love how “moon god” is noted as being ridiculous. I mean, it IS, and the part that is crap is the “god” part. There ARE no gods, waterhead. There IS a moon HAHAHA

  • Arno van Harskamp

    Ow lol: The Vatican getting scared. Trying to change history so that the rightheous people of this planet won’t be looking in the Bowels of the Vatican for the confiscated crucifix of Jesus any more.

    Yes, the Vatican stole the crucifix as Lucifer’s token of victory over God / Jesus.

    The crucifix is stored in their primary Satanic ritual chamber hidden deep under the Vatican to mock it every time during child-sacrifice rituals:

    http://www.whale.to/c/eyewitnesses_testify.html

  • Arno van Harskamp

    YNW is just another Satanic NWO outlet that, like Sorcha Faal, presents truth nuggets with sprinkles of dis-info. Here’s their parent media company’s phone number: Phone: (424) 666-1274
    With various telecom companies it is possible to request custom numbers / number sections complying to wishes of customers.

  • Amaris

    this is yet more garbage from Sean Adl-Tabatabai. The document is real, but nothing to do with the Bible. Calling it THE Bible is an error. Today’s Bible consists of 66 books written by 40 authors and is
    divided into the Old and New Testaments. This version is commonly used by most Protestant denominations. The Catholic and Eastern Orthodox Bibles contains the same books, plus the deuterocanonical books. These additional books are Tobit, Judith, 1 and 2 Maccabees, Wisdom, Sirach, Baruch, parts of Esther and parts of Daniel. The Protestants call these books the Apocrypha, which may be studied, but are not regarded as canon. There are also a group of Gnostic gospels, which are not considered part of the canon by neither Protestants nor Catholics. These are a collection of approximately 52 different texts, the most famous being the sayings of the Gospel of Thomas.

    According to a March 4, 2012, article by Vatican Insider,a branch of the daily newspaper La Stampa, the ”discovery is probably a hoax, the work of a forger who, according to some, could have been a European Jewish scholar from the Middle Ages.” The article said that the “most factual criticisms have come from the Syriacs,” and that those who speak modern Assyrian would not have any difficulty reading this manuscript. Language experts detected “obvious and quite significant” errors in grammar and concept that could rule out authenticity for such an ancient religious document.
    https://www.truthorfiction.com/gospel-of-barnabas/

    • leslie falconer

      Thank you

    • Stephen Coyle

      In 326 they invented Christianity, many books was thrown out.This was sorted by kicking some people to death,and as the Ceaser was in charge he had a big say.Not much against the rulers was included.Al the above reprogrammed, and changed over the last 2000 years.The biggest bastardisation was King James rewritten bible.The Jesuits was Jews who joined th catholic church and slowly took over,and now we have the first Jesuit Pope.

      • Don Wood ✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ ᵀʳᵘᵐᵖ

        Steven, you’re all wet! OH! Did I misspell your name? Yes, I did, intentionally too with hopes you’ll read this and make sense for yourself: http://knowwhatyoubelieve.com/believe/evidence/bibliographical_test.htm

      • Maciej

        In 381 all other christian scriptures were forbidden and the church began destroying them and killing (in the name of love and God) all christian factions, which would not agree with the doctrines of the church. Take the Cathars as an example, who were slaughtered after they had surrendered to the “merciful” church led army. They were obliterated because they believed that God is inside of all of us and we don’t need any go-between in the form of clergy. This believe didn’t sit well with the church, which was striving for power and wealth. It had nothing to do with religion, salvation or God. Now as to the current Pope, he is the one who is going to bring about some changes in the Catholic Church if they don’t poison him.

        • Faith of Our Fathers

          Now as to the current Pope the only change he’ll make is the Narcissistic Nature of his own will .Not any Apostasy we will not follow a man who seems hell bent on taking our my Church over to Deviants and Lutherans.

      • famil

        yes,every one know it the drama

      • Hannah Chewy Lindsey

        Actually, Christianity is older than that. Nero was persecuting Christians in the 50s AD.

  • John C Carleton

    Vatican wants in? On what, little boys for their priest?

  • JesusisLord

    Forget all the theology Bullshit… Jesus is the son of God… he was crucified.. he rose from the dead… he paid the price for our salvation.. he is the author and finisher of our faith…he is the Word of GOD.. He is the King of Kings and Lord of Lords…. accept him as your Lord and Saviour….. or PERISH… its that simple.. enough said

    • Maf Sondor

      INDEED JESUS IS THE SON OF GOD. THIS ARTICLE PROVES ANOTHER BIBLICAL PROPHECY BEING FULFILLED. ALL THESE FALSE TEACHINGS AND LIES MUST HAPPEN, OTHERWISE GOD OUR FATHER WOULD BE A LIAR. IF YOU ARE A BELIEVER, REMEMBER WHAT JESUS SAID: “YOU WILL BE HATED FOR MY NAME’S SAKE”…SO STAND FIRM. THOSE WHO ENDURE WILL BE SAVED

      • Matt Harcla

        yeah, but he said that to a dozen guys who it actually happened to.

    • Stephen Coyle

      Must be true his Mum told him.

    • Chriscollier6

      Brian Williams says you’re right. He was there. Did you meet him?

  • Maf Sondor

    This “discovery” must also happen to pave the way for mass acceptance of the mark of the beast. Be on guard true believers. Remember John 10: 27-28: MY SHEEP HEAR MY VOICE, I KNOW THEM, AND THEY FOLLOW ME.

  • Thea Burgos Larski

    If this is true, it sounds like Jesus was drawn up alive into the mothership, and off they went back to their planet. The Gods could have been ancient extra-terrestrials, and the Vatican does not want that gotten out.

  • Jandre Kroeze

    Lucifers vatican has lost its credibillity with people that matter in this world. Nothing is to believed that comes from the prince of lies. They have no authority over the things of the Most High. Pomp & Popery with their entire following are destined for the lake of fire. https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/430aaaa1636ffb020bddb725ab04100b1ba45357a6e52bf6bb13d1423a332ce1.jpg

    • Annica Wiklund

      It’s somehow interesting, that the catholic church has gathered ALL religions under her wings… All the attributes of ancient sun worship, mitraism, zoroastrians, the fish god of the philistines in the Dagon mitre, the yingyang symbols in the cathedral, embracing islam, hinduism, buddhism, even occultism and satanism…and now the whole eccumenical movement of which even former protestants have joined. Isn’t this Babylon.. not having the truth of Jesus as the only truth, way and life. Get out of her my people says the LORD. Rev 14. Babylon is fallen from truth. http://amazingdiscoveries.org/S-deception-First_Angel_judgment_restoration

    • Janice

      Ignorants! Believers of Luther who invented things against Catholicism!

  • hiphop

    More lies out of the mouths of the barbaric religious cult who are trying to justify their existence. According to a March 4, 2012, article by Vatican Insider,a branch of the daily newspaper La Stampa, the ”discovery is probably a hoax, the work of a forger who, according to some, could have been a European Jewish scholar from the Middle Ages.” The article said that the “most factual criticisms have come from the Syriacs,” and that those who
    speak modern Assyrian would not have any difficulty reading this manuscript. Language experts detected “obvious and quite significant”
    errors in grammar and concept that could rule out authenticity for such an ancient religious document.
    https://www.truthorfiction….

  • palcau ioan

    this is pure bs,Adl-Tabatabai,but i understand you,a muslim…u first a muslim,then a journalist(eventually)…u must be felt gr8 by putting this masonic bs garbage! coz thts what this article is,PURE BULLSHIT!! i tell u what:keep ur faith up,ill keep mine!! the more i read all these bs masonic Attacks over my religion,the more i love GOD,HIS SON JESUS CHRIST OUR LORD AND SAVIOUR AND THE HOLY SPIRIT!!! no other religion is under sooooo yuuuuuge attack like christian religion,and the Bible is 100% true! ,,Vatican wants in,, …Vatican is in already,heading to hell,the place where they belong,these r the sons of a beach!!

  • John Flynn

    According to my knowledge nothing was written about the figure known as Christ (which was a general term meaning anointed one) until about 150-200 years after his death

  • Zulqarnain

    As muslims we should be more concerned of our spiritual journey than asking other people to have views or way of life like ours, Prophet Muhammad never preached the world should be islamized, but he respected other religions never forced islam to his ummah. But if anyone wants to know about our religion we should share and compare with utmost respect. If the creator of heavens and the earth wanted a single race, religion and theology he surely can, but he didn’t. So much so we will be judged in the hereafter by our beliefs, faith, deeds. In the world of religions, we are either brothers in faith or equals in humanity.

    • Sarah

      So beautifully said 🙂 thank you for including this message of peace and harmony and lighting up such a dark comment feed

    • Herman Forstmann

      Likewise, we who are Christians should have the same exact outlook that you mentioned. We are all human, which makes us the same, fundamentally. Thank you for posting this message, Zulqarnain.

    • Arrow Durfee

      And here is the biggest lie on the whole page.

    • Matt Harcla

      oh come on. he showed how much respect to idol worshippers? why not just admit he had some good ideas and some really genuinely terrible ones?

    • Craig Ritsema

      Zulqarnain, are you serious? Muslims have killed 270 million people in a 1400 year span.
      1) Islam is not a religion but a political ideology.
      2) Based on what the quran says it is a “death cult”
      3) If Mohammed was “so loving and accepting”, why did he slaughter all the people of Medina.
      4) Why does the quran call all non-islamic “infidels” and that all infidels must die if they don’t convert to islam?
      5) Islam knows no peace, it is built on intimidation, violence and hate. It is not ideology based on peace.
      6) If “islam” is so understanding as you say, why are the muslims still beheading and murdering innocent people, like those going to a concert, people walking across a bridge etc etc etc.
      7) Inconclusion, I disagree with everything you said. If you are a muslim, you believe the quran and if you believe the quran then your statements or false. I also believe it states the it is ok for muslims to lie, decieve and commit jihad against infidels in the name of allah. Muslims are perpetrating the biggest lie on the world since the beginning of time.

    • Chelonia

      Zulqarnain, I understand that according to Islam Muslims are allowed to lie if it’s to further Islam and their agenda. Some may believe what you say but not me , not now, not ever so go lie to a Democrat they love lies.

  • JimSherwood3

    Amazing… The Russians must be behind this…..

  • Mircea Mircea

    1. There are 4 Gospels and a lot of data about the time in which Jesus lived. And now someone “found” a new book, call it as true, and ignore all! It is a fake Gospel. It si ease to create such a “proof”.
    2. I found “the Catholic Church hand-picked the gospels that form the Bible as we know it today”. This is a huge error. Because at that time the Catholic Church did not existed. Indeed, there was only a Church that in 1054 splitted up in the Orthodox Church and the Catholic Church.
    3. As Orthodox, I was surprised when in great Encyclopedias I found that in Europe are only Catholics and Protestants as Christians. The true is that there are also a lot of Orthodoxes which kept the teaching of Jesus much more unaltered than the others. But it seems
    that the Catholic Church prefers to lose their believers in the waters
    of Islam then to tell them that someone has even kept the Jesus true teaching..

  • Darrell McElmurry

    Total hubris.

  • Mary Culianos

    I don’t believe anything the Vatican has to say!

  • Phil Morris

    ‘ The biggest danger of faith is when people believe what they want to believe, defending against any and all evidence; especially when that evidence revolutionizes their foundation from the ground up. ‘ ………………Faith ? …..that sounds more like cognitive dissonance to me

  • http://www.worldnewsbureau.com/ Scooter Van Neuter

    How totally irreverent – what about the the thousands of other document fragments (the most on hand for any ancient document) including a nearly complete Book of Isiah that collaborates today’s Bible?

  • famil

    popes drama unveiled, first give a copy to pope, then he will decided the next conflict!!!, the isis part 2

  • Gene Dooley

    Too late. Emperor Constantine already picked the version of Christianity in 325 a.d. that suited him best. No room for the truth or new versions.

  • Tasos Papapetrou

    Just an other version of the fairy tail…

  • Douglas Shuler

    Kenites are extra busy now. This will set people up to worship Satan when he comes claiming to be the Lord Jesus Christ right in the sight of men. To accuse Paul and say he is an imposter would actively discredit his book 2nd Thessalonians where he flat out tells you that Satan comes here in the end time before our True Savior returns! Children, Elect stay Sharp!

  • Douglas Shuler

    And trying to Discredit Christ payment for our Salvation which is the GIFT OF GOD HIMSELF WOULD LEAD TO THE SAME THING, PEOPLE WORSHIPPING SATAN WHEN HE COMES AS WELL. CHRIST PAID THE PRICE ON THE CROSS AND DID AS OUR FATHER WOULD HAVE HIM DO.

  • Matt Harcla

    Sean, do you genuinely just want people to hate you?

  • http://batman-news.com Bill Adams

    Intersting the the headline says “Vatica confirms”then in the story it says The Vatican would like to examine the text.

    At best Barnabus was the fake news of the 3rd century.

  • DB

    ha ha ha ha ha!

  • Faith of Our Fathers

    Personally I wouldn’t believe a Turk if they told me The Earth was Flat. Anyhow believe in Christ is not just about The Bible. Believe in Christ is personal journey of Faith. Asked and you will receive seek and you shall find knock and it shall be opened unto you. The Apostles all except John who were MARTYRED would never have done so had Christ not have been The Son of God.

  • http://transportjockey.com/ Transport Jockey

    All you people and your imaginary friends lol

  • http://www.brianjuntunen.blogspot.com Brian Juntunen

    Hmm. I don’t believe the scriptures because I WANT to believe them. There are many things I wish were NOT true, like hell. I wish hell wasn’t in there, but it is. I wish I could slap the one who slaps me but I’m told to turn the other cheek so they can slap that one too. Believe me, this was what I learned in church and Sunday school. However, Barnabas is not new. The gospel has long been proven to be a false gospel. The arians, the gnostics and many other early cults had teachings that are contrary to the revealed word of God and the gospels which were written in the first century. Those books like Thomas and Barnabas whatever the case are known and they were rejected for all the right reasons. God is a God of miracles but also a God of justice and Jesus himself paid the price for those he loves rather than leave us to pay our own debt which an eternity in hell could not atone for.

  • Medicboymatt

    Boy! Reading these comments makes me thank the Gods that I’m a Pagan.

    I have noticed some concepts repeatedly expressed in them. Let’s call these concepts the Revealed Truth just for fun, OK?

    1. Some of those of you involved in what can only broadly be called a conversation need to take Remedial English.
    2. Some of you need to learn how to communicate coherent thoughts to others.
    3. Most of you would really benefit from being on some type of anti-psychotic medication.
    4. If the main idea you’re trying to express is that your Deity’s johnson is bigger than the other guy’s Deity’s johnson, you should perhaps rethink the whole thing from the start.

    Namaste.

  • https://www.amazon.com/Generations-Journey-Family-Throughout-Ages-ebook/dp/B00OLUQL4O/ref=tmm_kin_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&sr=&qid=#nav-subnav luistp
  • Gail

    Shear BS. Jesus of Nazareth’s crucifixtion was documented by the pagan Roman scribes of the times. They had no skin in the game, so their writings are quite credible.

  • Chelonia

    Considering it was found in a Muslim country, article written by a Muslim and Islam being hated and condemned by so many it’s no wonder they would try something like this to try and convince the infidels that Islam is a true religion. POS is what I think of Islam it’s prophet and it’s moon god. I wish Muslims would just go away back to the middle east and leave the West alone. Your ideology, Hadith and Quran is evil and so are any of the people that follow it. I don’t trust any of you.

  • Vassilis N. Perantzakis

    Fairy tales against fairy tales… hahahahahaaha…

    • Scott Haynes

      Yeah, ‘My imaginary friend is more compassionate and more forgiving than yours, and I’ll kill you to prove it.”
      and as far as I remember… the Christians performed the Crusades and killed millions of Muslim, raped thousands of women/girls, smashed babies on rocks…in the ‘name of God’….. good job, lead by example, I guess.

      • Annica Wiklund

        Yes, cruel beyond words..! But it was not done by christians – as in love your neighbour as yourself – the crusades were done by the Inquisition. They persecuted the real bible believing christians, for not conforming to the false doctrines of the church of Rome. Many christians fled to America in search for their freedom of conscience.

        The Inquisition rooted out the whole of the European Ostrogoth-, Heruli- and the Vandal nations.. later the church kind of argued, that those deemed as heretics by the church, were actually not killed by church..but by the state. 😮

        But any sinner can be saved, because Jesus gave his life so everyone can freely choose to be saved (from sin and be resurrected) – by baptism (justification, an event, rebirth, belief in Jesus as the way and truth, a starting point to get to know God, a confirmation of scriptures) and then studying/learning/following the teachings of Jesus (sanctification, a lifelong process).

        This kingdom of heaven which is love, is inside of you. <3

    • Randy Mason

      NO the scripture actually says, do not judge someone unjustly, of course you will know a tree by its fruit, and you can obviously make judgements that are justified.

  • Adrian Mihai Radian

    Ok fine: the idea that Jesus was not crucified but another one instead him, is PURE ISLAMISM. Bthw that is the MAIN DIFFERENCE between Islam and Christianity,regarding “the story” or narrative. The book may have traces of ARIANISM HEREZY, and may be the predecessor of ISLAMIC QURAN VERSION. But we know that ARIANIC HERESY was allready powerfull especially in Turkey at that time (even earlier in the first or second century), and probably this book is in the line. Nothing that could change what it is allready know!

  • Deplorable Patriot

    Muslim Garbage..

  • John Mccord

    I don’t know if it is true or not.I do find it interesting.

  • Annica Wiklund

    Besides all “seems-pretty-legit but are false” news in the world, the Vatican too has a long history of document forgery throughout history. Her roots can be traced back to egyptian/babylonian sun worship and the hat of the pope is another example of the catholic church being a melting pot of beliefs, it is the mitre of Dagon, the fishgod of the philistines.

    The babylonian priesthood fled to Pergamum upon the destruction of Babylon by Medo-Persia. Eventually the title sun god, Pontifex Maximus was given the bishop of Rome. He became the “corrector of heretics” by Julianian decree in 538 AD/CE. Thus began the Inquisition of Bible-believing sola scriptura christians, who fled to Africa, America and the mountains of Europe.The woman fled to the wilderness. Jer 6:2, 2 Cor 11:2, Rev 12:6 contain the definition of a biblical woman.

    The Roman Emperor Constantine ordered the first revised Bible versions, written by Eusebius. He succeded in joining christianity with the universal sun worship.

    The inherited bible branch of Textus Receptus was used by the earliest christians and has a cloud of witnesses. The Dead Sea Scrolls confirms that it stayed unchanged through centuries, with only minor variations. But the codexes of Alexandrinus and Sinaiticus differ from that branch, lessening the divinity of Jesus, the Word, Logos of God became flesh and dwelt among men. Although the changes are subtle, the revisions leading to the NIV can confuse the whole biblical context of the gospel. It involves even an intent of control of the mindset of the people, and the elevation of an unbiblical priesthood.
    I’d stay away from any egyptian or latin related Bible branch, always compare them to the received texts earlier than appr 1930 editions.

    Rome is the fourth beast of Revelation, with it’s Capitoline Hill and a standing obelisk (sun dial/fertility/paganism) in the Vatican. The image/mirror reflection of the beast is the Capitol Hill and the Washington monument. America is the lamblike beast (protestant nation) that begins to talk (legislate) like the dragon. Rev 13

    The book of Daniel (written appr 500 BC/BCE) refers to four beasts, including the one he was living in at the time, Babylon. (King Nebucchadnessar)

    Babylon would be conquered by Medo-Persia, (king Cyrus) followed by Greece (Alexander the Great), then the Roman Empire, divided into the ten-horned beast of Europe and a little horn power rose up amongst it, the Vatican. She got, as it seemed, a mortal wound in 1798 when Berthier of the napoleonic army forced the pope into exile. Mussolini reinstated the papal throne in 1929, so the mortal wound was healed.

    The pope thought to change the times (of worship observance, the sabbath is the seal/mark of authority) and the laws (ten commandments altered
    in the cathecismus, the second removed and the tenth split in 2). She is a harlot, unfaithful to the scriptures, a melting pot for beliefs, aka world religions and she call herself just that, an universal/catholic church. The transferred Sun Day Sabbath is the mark of the beast, in your hand (action, what you do) or in your forehand (what you think, believe). God says, if you break (steal, kill, covet, lie etc) the law of Love (10 commandments), you will die. In other words, such a love will not be love but will die, be lost, fallen from truth – of what love is. 1 Joh 4:8 If you have any other god than God/Love, you will break the #1 commandment.

    The definition of a beast is found in the book of Daniel, 7:23 the Bible itself explains the symbolic language of Revelation, which is really that – it reveals the real history and reality of Gods people, the spiritual Israel, written since ancient times even to our days. The Old Testament lays the foundation for things to come and the New Testament is a documentation; of fulfillment of prophecy and what is to come…and explanatory to what the gospel actually is, an expression of Love. It is older than the variations drawn out of it, older than the sumerian narratives.. remember, on Earth it started before the flood, in Eden. Abel offered a lamb, Cain offered the fruits of the labor of his own hands. But there is only one truth, way and life. Moses started recording this long known history appr 1500 BC. The earthly temple was built to demonstrate the heavenly sanctuary.

    There was a war in heaven, why God created the Earth. The Adversary was cast out of heaven down to Earth, and the third of the heavenly angels cast out with him, those Lucifer had convinced that God is unjust. Rev 7:12 But there is salvation in the truth and the way and the life of Christ. His teachings is our example how to learn to live in love. No one comes to the Father except through him, who died so you might have eternal life. John 3:16 Choose Love, because love already chose you. Issa, ruh al-Lah. Jesus is the Word and the Spirit of God, see? ❤ Blessings to you and yours.

  • Catrina Bennett

    Just as now, people would write books saying the opposite.
    People are easily swayed.

  • Moe Rosenhek

    LOL

    • vijay

      Muslim hater dirty kuffar natanyahoo’s A$$ likker

  • Doug Wickstrum

    Lololololol somebody get a shovel hurry…

    p

  • Lippu Lipp

    Fake news or no news at all!!

  • Gi Montibon Salinas Dox
  • Annica Wiklund

    Besides all “seems-pretty-legit but are not correct” news in the world, also the Vatican has a long history of document forgery, selling of indulgences among others, throughout history.

    Her roots can be traced back to egyptian/babylonian sun worship, the hat of the pope is – another example of the catholic church being a melting pot of beliefs – the mitre of Dagon, the fishgod of the philistines.

    The babylonian priesthood fled to Pergamum upon the destruction of Babylon by Medo-Persia. Eventually the caesarian title sun god and Pontifex Maximus, was given the bishop of Rome.

    He became the “corrector of heretics” by Julianian decree in 538 AD/CE. Thus began the Inquisition of Bible-believing sola scriptura christians, who fled to Africa, America and the mountains of Europe.The woman fled to the wilderness. Jer 6:2, 2 Cor 11:2, Rev 12:6 contain the definition of a biblical woman.

    The Roman Emperor Constantine ordered the first revised Bible versions, written by Eusebius. He succeded in joining christianity with the prevailing universal sun worship.

    The inherited bible branch of Textus Receptus was used by the earliest christians and stand in a cloud of witnesses. The Dead Sea Scrolls confirms that it stayed unchanged through centuries, with only minor variations.

    But the codexes of Alexandrinus and Sinaiticus differ from that branch, lessening the divinity of Jesus, the Word, Logos of God that became flesh and dwelt among men.

    Although the changes are subtle, the revisions leading to the NWT among others, can and do confuse the whole biblical context of the gospel.

    It involves an intent of control of the mindset of the people by the church, and the elevation of an unbiblical priesthood, another mediator between man and God than Jesus.
    I’d stay away from any egyptian or latin related Bible branch, always compare them to the received texts earlier than appr 1930 editions. I think people who slander the Bible should take a responsibility for opening the topic (often one they do not know, a book they have not read) and get into the discussion what the Bible could be about. You don’t have to “believe” to discuss the content of it in a reasonable manner.

    According to the Bible, Rome is the fourth beast of Revelation. With it’s Capitoline Hill and a standing obelisk (sun dial/fertility/paganism) in the Vatican, the image/mirror reflection of the beast is the Capitol Hill and the Washington monument; America is the lamblike beast (protestant nation) that begins to talk (legislate) like the dragon in Rev 13.

    The book of Daniel (written appr 500 BC/BCE) contains a 490 and a 2300 year prophecy beginning at the rebuilding of the temple. It refers to four beasts (nations), including the one he was living in at the time, Babylon, ruled by King Nebucchadnessar.

    Babylon would be conquered by Medo-Persia, (Cyrus) followed by Greece (Alexander the Great), then the Roman Empire, divided into the ten-horned beast of Europe and a little horn power rose up amongst it, the Vatican. She got, as it seemed, a mortal wound in 1798 when Berthier of the napoleonic army forced the pope into exile. Mussolini reinstated the papal throne in 1929, so the mortal wound was healed.

    The pope thought to change the times (of worship observance, the sabbath is her seal/mark of authority) and the laws (ten commandments altered in the cathecismus, the second removed and the tenth split in 2). Dan 7:25 She is a harlot = unfaithful to the scriptures, to what is written. She is a melting pot for world religions and calls herself just that; a universal/catholic church.

    The transferred Sun Day Sabbath is the mark of her authority, in your hand (action, what you do) or in your forehand (what you think, believe), as where the seal of God contains His 10 commandments, including the call of the #4 commandment of keeping his holy day, which is Saturday, voluntarily, because.. you love him. Do you love Jesus?

    God says, if you break (steal, kill, covet, lie, treat your neighbour wrong etc) the law of Love (10 commandments), you will die. In other words, such a love will not be love but will die, be lost, fallen from truth – of what love is. 1 Joh 4:8 “Whoever does not love does not know God, because God is love”.

    If you have any other god than God/Love, you will break the #1 commandment.

    The definition of a beast is found in the book of Daniel, 7:23 the Bible itself explains the symbolic language of Revelation, which is really that – it reveals the real history and reality of Gods people, the spiritual Israel, written since ancient times even to our days.

    The Old Testament layed the foundation for things to come and the New Testament is a documentation; of fulfillment of prophecy and what is yet to come…and explanatory to what the gospel actually is, an expression of Love. It is older than the variations drawn out of it, older than the sumerian narratives.. remember, on Earth it started before the flood, in Eden. God clothed (the righteousness of Jesus is a garment) Adam and Eve because they were naked (without knowledge), with the skin of the lamb. Their son Abel offered a lamb (pointing to Jesus), Cain offered the fruits (the labor of his own hands).

    Moses started recording this witness of the long known history appr 1500 BC. The earthly temple was built to demonstrate the heavenly sanctuary and it’s workings. Psa 77:13

    There was a war in heaven, why God created the Earth. The Adversary was cast out of heaven down to Earth, and the third of the heavenly angels cast out with him, those Lucifer had convinced that God is unjust. Rev 7:12 (Satan is still the ruler of this world, although not for long.) But there is salvation in the truth and the way and the life of Christ.

    His teachings is our example how to learn to live in love. No one comes to the Father except through him, who died so you might have eternal life. John 3:16 Choose Love, because love already chose you.

    Issa, ruh al-Lah. Jesus is the Word and the Spirit of God, see? ❤ Blessings to you and yours.

  • Landega

    As usual, strife incited through different forms of the same fairy tale. Having any faith towards any particular one is not a bad thing…it’s your choice. Choice is the only thing that divides the people. ‘Tis a shame that so many rely on ‘faith’ towards any of these ‘peaceful religions’ only to contradict said virtues as soon as other people begin to choose to perceive things differently. It’s all a choice

  • Christofer Nicodemus

    I am literally appalled at all the racial bashing going on here. This is why I’m not religious. The most religious people are the most judgmental. Leslie Falconer you should be ashamed. I though God and Jesus taught tolerance and love and one commandment was “thou shalt not judge”. Am I wrong? All of you are spewing judgement and words of venom. It’s sad and pathetic. I’m not religious and think that if the book is real that the Vatican should be allowed to examine it. If you chose to accept it then so be it. But why does it have to insight such hatred and deplorable language. Obviously you feel it’s a threat to your beliefs if you say such things otherwise you’d read it and not care. I believe your faith in your religion is weak if you’re willing to go against your teachings and you higher power because of an article. Again so very sad at the hate spewed by you guys.

    • Randy Mason

      NO the scripture actually says, do not judge someone unjustly, of course you will know a tree by its fruit, and you can obviously make judgements that are justified. Just saying

  • leslie falconer

    Roman Catholicism is NOT Christianity. There is no paganism in Christianity. The idolatry and paganism of Papal Rome is what you are referring to, which is why ‘Protestantism’ was born out of, in protestation of the pagan practices and false doctrines of Rome.

    • Matthew Cunningham

      “there is no paganism in Christianity” lol what is let me direct you to a factual video that states the polar opposite https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gkGfcwY5yKI

      • leslie falconer

        Of course Christmas is pagan, how ridiculous. What on earth is the link between santa claus and Christianity.
        These pagan practices of decorating trees yule logs etc go back thousands of years.

    • Name Missing

      Well… Christmas itself is a Pagan Holiday borrowed by Christianity. Might want to fact check before posting 😉

    • Jeff Hinkle

      Paganism IS indeed what European Christianity especially was based on by the time the Middle Ages came around. Because the only way to hold the loyalty of the European peoples conquered and raped by christ-savages out of the middle east was to let them keep their actual religions, basically. Gods became “saints”, jesus’ mother became a goddess who answers prayer, etc… Catholicism was Europe somewhat getting control over their colonizers, until the disgusting Judaizing, murderous Protestant revolution. Luther was a mentally ill piece of s**t.

  • oldwhiteguy1

    Someday future historians will dig up the lost statements of Donald Trump. This will pretty much throw everything they thought they knew about our era into question. But then, someone will say, “Yah, but that’s Donald Trump.” Then we’ll all get back to reality.

  • redstarrise

    rubbish..It smacks of fakery or counter movement.. was watching an interesting point of view from a bible scholar who claims the bible has hidden numerology code in that he has figured out.. also heard another scholar say bible indicates the anti christ will arise from the seat of where islam was founded and that islam will be the actual anti christ.. ” religion is divisive , quarellsome and idiotic all religion ” – Deepak Chopra

  • Jasin

    It’s funny because Apostle Paul warned of some of these books we already knew they existed the Holy Spirit led the Catholic Church to add the books of the Bible whoever wrote this article really don’t know much about the Catholic church and Christianity!!

    He should have talked to a priest that knows the history of the church and he could have easily told you about this book and there’s also a whole lot more the Bible is the truth in the Catholic church is the Divine interpreter Christ is Lord

  • Danny Knievel

    all this talk of jesus – yhwh – whatever, wasnt jesus in fact Caeser – son of Cleopatra 7th and Caeser at about the same time jesus was born in the bible, wasnt young caser exhiled because king caeser died and cleopatras new king wanted his sons to rule the nations – didnt he come back after travelling the silk road to re-establish himself as the true son of God ( as the rulers where known back then)
    just sayin.

  • JF Bla

    Never believe that bibles are eaten by turkeys: those animals come from America. 😉

  • AwakeSoul

    I don’t know about this book. I do know careful scholarship reveals many passages in the Bible to be RE-WRITTEN and at variance with one another. There is a discussion of Paul and his teachings which DO NOT match that of Jesus. Some feel Paul rejected his own highly placed Jewish family and teachings to embrace Rome. He was distrusted by the other disciples who actually KNEW J.C. Paul brags on himself , critcizes the other disciples, and contradicts Jesus. Paul never observed Jewish customs once outside the villages while Jesus DID UPHOLD them and stated he would not change “one jot or title”. Jesus taught after his death, others would add and subtract from his words and to beware “wolve’s in sheep”s clothing” . Paul’s tribe(Benjamin) has the wolf as their icon.After J.C’s death, other disciples fled for thier lives, while Paul resided at Herod’s palace.Incoming Nero, killed Herod, went after Paul and destroyed the Jewish temple. Sure looks like Paul was sent to “control” the new movement following Christ. Then there is the Serpis Christ whose followers were called “Christians” 300 years before Jesus was even born. Rome combined the Pagan God with the name of Jesus to unify the kingdom. Then they tried to destroy the evience, by burning the libraries at Alexandra. All in all it looks like early Chritianity was heavily mixed with pagan ideas that were not what Jesus taught.

  • Anon

    Regardless of if this account is authentic (meaning is not some kind of hoax or forgery.). it’s irrelevant to me as an atheist. Jesus is a fictional character most likely and certainly not a deity, at best he was a conman, at worst he was schizophrenic, delusional or had some other mental illness. Still, would be GREAT if Christians woke up from their spell and this became a majority secular nation. Be a dream come true for me. Maybe it will inspire others to question and leave their religions in droves. Regardless, Or… more likely scenario people simply reject this like they do all the other facts to preserve their delusions and ridiculous beliefs. Could just be written by Muslims because they’re trained to lie and deceive all the time. Not that any of the people who wrote any of these so-called “holy” books were any better. They were all lies or crazy or brainwashed.

  • dan

    CATHOLIC CHURCH IS NOT BIBLICAL CHRISTIANITY IT FOLLOWS ITSELF IN CATHOLICISM IT IS AS LOST IN IT’S OWN LIE AS ISLAM IS IN IT’S OWN LIE .http://www.chick.com/reading/tracts/0071/0071_01.asp I WAS ONCE LOST IN THE LIE OF CATHOLICISM MYSELF NOW A BIBLICAL CHRISTIAN SAVED BY FAITH ALONE IN ALL ON WHAT JESUS DID ON THE CROSS .NOT WHAT SOME CHURCH CLAIM THEY DO OR TELL ONE TO DO .THE BIBLE ALONE FOR TRUTH

  • Gary Martin

    one nutbar religion is basically the same as the rest. all psychotics need something to explain away nothing.you want a true miracle, well here it is, the world has not destroyed itself, yet.

  • Hasan Ali

    Dear Christian friends, start to look for the truth before its too late …

  • Sjoerd W Grimmelijkhuizen

    It is not religion that drives people to war, it is the insistence of some that the have the only right religion and all others should be subject to that.
    Some are very choosy when it comes to picking quotes from religious documents, maybe the one to remember is to respect each other.

  • Emre Emiroglu

    ALL RELIGION IS SUPERSITITION,,CHRISTIAN OR MUSLIM DOESNT DIFFER ,,ITS ALL MAKING OF HUMAN BEINGS MIND.

  • Emre Emiroglu

    ISLAM IS A JUDEO RELIGION YOU IDIOT..

  • Dustin McFadden

    I wish it wasn’t ridden full with grammar errors and was actually from a believable source or at least provided sources to the more believable sources.

  • Corlinna Lawson Smith

    How to fight Islam without being accused of being Islamophobic.

    https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1966631013623202&id=100008289662038&__tn__=%2As

  • http://www.tomfreda.com Tom Freda

    Wow, very poorly written. So many typos. Regardless, just one book of fairy tales disputing another.

  • The One Eyed Jack

    God isn’t real. Allah isn’t real. Jesus was either a mortal who died and lapsed into sweet oblivion, or pure fabrication and political satire.

  • The One Eyed Jack

    Every facet of reality is inconsistent with the possibility of an anthropomorphic omnipotent and omniscient entity. We are irrelevant specks in an unfeeling void. Our lives only have as much importance as we give to ourselves.

  • Jeff Hinkle

    Hahahahaha you monotheist RETARDS make me laugh! Arguing over this nonsense when the whole underlying assumption that there are supernatural things AT ALL is garbage in the FIRST PLACE! All religiotards but especially monotheists are cancer, and need to die now.

  • Jeff Hinkle

    There’s no hell, and what is un-christian about being a hateful pile of poop? That’s the essence of all religion. And all religions SHOULD be put down. They are stupid, and muslims deserve a nice middle finger just like the christ tards.