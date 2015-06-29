Video: Americans Sign Petition To Ban U.S. Flag

In this video members of the American public show their shocking levels of ignorance, as they sign a petition to ban the American flag, and support issuing a new flag for the New World Order.
Media analyst Mark Dice experimented on San Diego residents by explaining that the current U.S. flag was “racist” – and members of the public, surprisingly, agreed with him.
“A lot of people are offended by the American flag,” Mark says to one of the residents, which is met with, “I’ll sign this shit man!”
“Support issuing a new American flag for the new world order,” Marks sarcastically says, to which the man agrees, “F**k yeah man!”
According to his YouTube channel, Mark Dice’s work can be summarised as follows:
He enjoys causing trouble for the New World Order, exposing corrupt scumbag politicians, and pointing out Big Brother’s prying eyes. The term “fighting the New World Order” is used by Mark to describe some of his activities, and refers to his and others’ resistance and opposition (The Resistance) to the overall system of political corruption, illegal wars, elite secret societies, mainstream media, Big Brother and privacy issues; as well as various economic and social issues. This Resistance involves self-improvement, self-sufficiency, personal responsibility and spiritual growth.
