Video: Mother Threatened With Arrest At Bus Stop For Not Vaccinating Her Child

A mother in California was harassed by police and later threatened with arrest for her decision to not vaccinate her child.

As Porsha Rasheed walked her children to the bus stop one morning, she was approached by an official from the Claremont school district who was accompanied by a police officer.

They began questioning her about whether or not her children had been vaccinated.

When she refused to answer and started recording the interaction they walked away….But that wasn’t the end of it.

Later when she called the police department to complain about what had happened, she was told that she could be arrested for refusing to vaccinate her children.

Porsha Rasheed posted a video on her Facebook page showing the police officer asking her about her child’s vaccine status.

This is the description she posted with the video…

Please watch this Video and share I am. I am being set up by the Claremont school district to be arrested and they are trying to force me to give my child immunization shots! I woke up this morning and walked my kids to the bus stop like I always do. Guess who was waiting the Claremont police department along with another man asking me about my child’s shots! I called the police department to make a complaint for harassment and was told by the sergeant, that me not giving my kids shots is a criminal act and that I will be arrested. This is why they were at the bus stop to try to incriminate me by me attempting to them that my son does not have any shots. This is crazy!! I want the world to know if I am arrested this is why! I will follow up with the facts!!!!