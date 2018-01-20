Video: This Is The Story of Your Enslavement

The following video looks at the brief history of human enslavement….up to and including your own.

There are three simple methods of enslaving humanity:

Indoctrinate children through government “education”

Turn citizens against each other. Divide and rule.

Engineer external threats so the public look to those in control for “safety”

Rinse and repeat.

We can only be kept in the cages we do not see.

Video by Stefan Molyneux