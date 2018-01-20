The following video looks at the brief history of human enslavement….up to and including your own.
There are three simple methods of enslaving humanity:
Indoctrinate children through government “education”
Turn citizens against each other. Divide and rule.
Engineer external threats so the public look to those in control for “safety”
Rinse and repeat.
We can only be kept in the cages we do not see.
Video by Stefan Molyneux
Niamh Harris
Writer at Your News Wire
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- Wheel Of Giants: Mysterious Stone Monument In Golan Heights Is As Old As Stonehenge - January 20, 2018
- Video: This Is The Story of Your Enslavement - January 20, 2018
- Turkey Bombs Kurdish Targets In Syria - January 20, 2018