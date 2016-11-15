Latest

Virus Kills Mother Serving 30 Days In Jail For Missing Child Support

Posted on November 15, 2016 by Edmondo Burr in News, US // 0 Comments

virus

A Michigan woman has died from a virus infection while serving 30 days in Macomb County Jail for falling behind on her child support payments.

37-year-old Jennifer Meyers pleaded for help until she died while being virtually ignored by guards, a lawsuit charges.

virus NY Daily News reports:

Jennifer Meyers passed away from a slow-moving virus 12 days into her sentence at Macomb County Jail in 2013.

Even though other prisoners noticed something was wrong, guards and medical personnel did not see what was happening to Meyers, witnesses said in video statements obtained by Click on Detroit.

RELATED CONTENT
An IDF soldier has been sentenced to 30 days in jail after he was caught bragging about killing 13 Palestinian children in one day.
A shocking video of a mother kicking out her 8-year-old son from the family home for supporting Donald Trump has sparked a police investigation.

“It looked like she had just gotten out of the shower and she was sweating so bad,” one witness said, according to the station.

In the final few days Meyers “was literally laying in bed, cuddled up like this, not even able to move,” the station reported.

Meyers pleaded for assistance in her final days, but no help came, according to the lawsuit and the TV station.

Macomb County is also being sued over the death of 32-year-old inmate David Stojcevski in 2014. He died in a hospital following a 17-day stay in jail.

“In these cases, the authorities had several days to remedy the medical condition, and simply failed to do so,” lawyer Harold Perakis, who is representing the families of Meyers and Stojcevski, told the Daily News on Tuesday.

2016-11-15_185026

The jail and the public healthcare company Correct Care Solutions believe “they are above the law,” Perakis said.virus

 

Edmondo Burr

BA Economics/Statistics
CEO
Assistant Editor

Latest posts by Edmondo Burr (see all)

About Edmondo Burr (2764 Articles)
BA Economics/Statistics CEO Assistant Editor

Related Articles

Copyright © 2016 The People’s Voice, Inc. All rights reserved | Your News Wire