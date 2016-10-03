Why Are Bankers, Doctors And Scientists Dying?

Since 9/11 a lot of people holding sensitive posts, including bankers, doctors and scientists have been found dead under mysterious circumstances.

Is it all a coincidence, or is the deep state at work?

Daisy Luther reports:

Here is a list of more than 50 of these bankers, in date order, with a brief overview on each of them.

You probably also remember that last year, a dozen holistic doctors either died or went missing over a course of only 90 days. How oddly coincidental.

But the deaths of these bankers and doctors are just the tip of the iceberg.

Did you hear about all of the dead scientists? Probably not.

What if I told you that dozens and dozens and dozens of scientists have been killed died in mysterious circumstances and few reports have filtered out via the mainstream media?

What if I told you that they were involved in researching or working with bio-level 4 pathogens, nuclear research and the like? And that many had government links…by grants issued, research on behalf of or directly by working in government facilities.

The current spate of deaths began not long after 9/11, on November 12, 2001, to be precise. On Nov. 12, Benito Que, 52, was found comatose in the street near the laboratory where he worked at the University of Miami Medical School. He died on Dec. 6.

On November 16, 2001, professor don Wiley apparently killed himself – yet there was, and never has been any evidence of that.

On November 15th, Harvard Professor Don Wiley left a gathering of friends and colleagues some time after 10:30 PM. The next morning, Memphis police found his rental car stopped on a bridge, with a full tank of gas and keys still in the ignition. There was no financial or family trouble. Indeed Wiley was supposed to meet his family at the Memphis airport to continue on to an Icelandic vacation. Neither was there any history of depression or mental illness.

In the report printed in the New York Times on November 27th, the FBI’s Memphis office distanced itself from the case saying that the available facts did not add up to a suspicion of foul play. I guess at the FBI it’s a perfectly everyday occurrence for a Harvard Professor to stop his rental car on a bridge in the middle of the night before he is supposed to leave for Iceland and just walk away into the Tennessee dark. Move along citizen, nothing to see. The professor’s colleagues expressed doubts about the official “suicide” explanation for his disappearance. (source)

His body was found on Dec. 20.

Next came Vladimir Pasechnik who died on November 23, 2001. No cause of death was ever given. A Russian he defected to Britain in 1989 aged 64.

He described a network of secret laboratories, disguised as a commercial organisation called Biopreparat, which employed several thousand scientists and technicians to develop potential biological weapons that could spread diseases like anthrax, ebola, Marburg virus, plague, Q fever, and smallpox. (source)

On December 10, 2001, Robert Schwartz, 57, was found murdered in his rural home in Loudoun County, Va. His daughter was ultimately convicted of his murder.

On December 11, 2001, Set Van Nguyen, 44, was found dead in the airlock entrance to a walk-in refrigerator in the laboratory where he worked in Victoria State, Australia. According to reports, he was a “conscientious, diligent and careful employee.”

On February 8, 2002, Vladimir Korshunov, 56, was found dead on a Moscow street. outside his home. He died from blunt force trauma to his head and there is no record of his killer being caught – or even being sought!

On February 11, 2002, Ian Langford, 40, was found dead in his home in Norwich, England. He was half naked and wedged under a chair. His specialty was environmental risk. Police and post-mortem results declared the wounds found on his body were self-inflicted or sustained accidentally.

The list goes on and on:

Alexi Brushlinski

Robert Leslie Burghoff

Dr. Tanya Holzmayer

Eugene Mallove

John Mullen

Dr. Jeong Im

Source for the following list:

Alberto Behar

Martin John Rogers

Glenn Thomas

Mark Ferri

Professor Carol Ambruster

Anne Szarewski

Shane Todd

Dr. Richard Holmes

Melissa Ketunuti

Professor Dr. Richard Crowe

James S. Miller

Zachary Greene Warfield

Jonathan Widom

Fanjun Meng and Chunyang Zhang

Andrei Tropinov, Sergei Rizhov, Gennadi Benyok, Nicolai Tronov and Valery Lyalin, in a Russian plane crash.

Rodger Lynn Dickey

Gregory Stone

Bradley C. Livezey

Dr. Massoud Ali Mohammadi

John (Jack) P. Wheeler II

Mark A. Smith

Chitra Chauhan

Franco Cerrina

Maria Ragland Davis

Gopi K. Podila

Adriel D. Johnson Sr.

Amy Bishop, 45

Keith Fagnou

Stephen Lagakos

Malcolm Casadaban

Wallace L. Pannier

August “Gus” Watanabe.

Caroline Coffe

Nasser Talebzadeh Ordoubadi

Bruce Edwards Ivins

Laurent Bonomo and Gabriel Ferez. Died after being bound, gagged, stabbed and set alight

Yongsheng Li

Dr. Mario Alberto Vargas Olvera

Yoram Kaufmanich

This is an incomplete list. There are many, many more. Quite a number of these scientists were young and in the prime of their lives. Most of the deaths were attributed to accidents and homicides, with a few suicides thrown in for good measure.

Are their deaths linked? Who knows.

Are governments silencing scientists? Who knows.

What I can say for sure is that a huge amount of scientific genius has been wiped out with the deaths of these people…and possibly many more we don’t know about.

What I would really like to know is why.

By Daisy Luther