WikiLeaks: Bernie Sanders’ Pact With The Devil

A new WikiLeaks email reveals that Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders have a secret pact.

In emails sent in May 2015, top Clinton campaign after Hillary’s primary opponent attacked the Clintons over their extreme wealth by suggesting that they “hustle money.”

Top Clinton campaign staff emailed each other in May 2015, expressing outrage that Sanders had violated an “agreement” by mentioning Hillary’s massive wealth. Sanders, during an interview with CNBC, had suggested the Clinton’s “hustle money.”

Clinton campaign manager Robbie Mook emailed John Podesta saying “This isn’t in keep [with] the agreement” and “Since we clearly have some leverage, would be good to flag this for him.”

Leverage? What does leverage mean, in the context of a broken agreement? Was it a threat? The definition of leverage is “the exertion of force by means of a lever or an object used in the manner of a lever.” How did the Clinton campaign forcefully lever Sanders back into line?

When asked about the his primary opponent’s extreme wealth during an interview with CNBC, Sanders had some harsh words:

“Theoretically you can be a multibillionaire and in fact be very concerned about the issues of working people. Theoretically that’s true. When you hustle money like that, you don’t sit in restaurants like this. You sit in restaurants where you spend, I don’t know what they spend, hundreds of dollars for dinner and so forth. That’s the world you are accustomed to. And that’s the worldview that you adopt. I’m not going to condemn Hillary and Bill Clinton because they’ve made a lot of money. That type of wealth has the potential to isolate you from the reality of the world.”

But harsh words on the wealth of the Clintons isn’t enough. Sanders’ supporters, the most passionate support base in the country, deserve to know what this “agreement” with Clinton was – and what the Clinton camp did to “leverage” the agreement.

Sanders has yet to condemn Hillary Clinton – known within the FBI as “the antichrist” – even though ample evidence of primary election fraud has emerged since the nomination was decided. However as the Clinton campaign rattles from one scandal to another, amid plunging poll numbers, Bernie Sanders has reverted to his old self.

In the past week Sanders has scolded Hillary Clinton as the pro-Wall Street, establishment candidate and promised to fight her at every turn in the Senate should she be elected.

Sanders also cautioned that if Clinton appoints corrupt, pro-Wall Street administration officials – as her Goldman Sachs speeches released by WikiLeaks suggest she is likely to do – he will do everything in his power to fight those nominations. “I expect her to appoint people who will head agencies in a way that is consistent with the Democratic Party platform, and if not, I will do my best to oppose those nominees,” he added.

This tweet from Sanders sure didn’t sound like it was referring to Hillary Clinton. Make no mistake, Sanders is gearing up for a fight.