WikiLeaks: CIA Supplied Podesta Pedo Email Evidence

CIA and US intelligence operatives are responsible for handing over emails to Wikileaks that exposed John Podesta being connected to a Washington pedophile ring.

According to insiders, Russia were not responsible for the Podesta email hack as is falsely reported by the media. Elements within US intelligence wished to expose the depravity of Clinton and her cronies and so took it upon themselves to release the emails to WikiLeaks.

According to InfoWars, this is backed up by British Ambassador Craig Murray who was told by operatives on the ground that the leaks came from “official circles in Washington DC”.

Clinton had insisted that Russia was responsible for hacking her unsecured server that she had tucked away in her home’s basement.

The video (below) also goes into Huma, and her connections to Saudi’s suggesting that she might be an operative or an agent for the Saudi regime:

It’s now clear from numerous sources that the Podesta hack, which led to Wikileaks releasing tens of thousands of Clinton campaign emails, as well as other hacks targeting the Democratic Party, were the work of U.S. intelligence operatives attempting to save America from a Clinton presidency.

The Clinton campaign has repeatedly insinuated that Russian agents were responsible for the release of the emails, but the reality is far different.

The hackers were concerned individuals who were alarmed at Hillary Clinton’s rampant corruption and mishandling of classified material as far back as 2009, when officials with the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) became aware of violations of record keeping procedures at the Department of State under Secretary Clinton.