WikiLeaks: CIA ‘Slit Open Cats, Install Spy Wires In Ears And Spine’

The CIA slit cats open and install spy wires in their ears, antennas along their spines, and batteries in their stomach, according to information shared by Wikileaks.

According to a CIA report titled “Views On Trained Cats [Redacted] For [Redacted] Use“, the agency stuffs cats full of electronic spying equipment – an achievement the CIA document claims is a “remarkable scientific achievement.“

The idea is that the cats – which are surgically altered to accommodate transmitting and control devices – can listen to secret conversations while slinking down alleys, crouching under porches, and innocently lounging on sofas.

But early experiments did not go smoothly. The effort to create spy cats to surveil Russians during the Cold War required an ugly reality – the death of domestic kitties.

Victor Marchetti, a former special assistant to the director of the Central Intelligence Agency, described the CIA’s first attempt at creating a spy cat:

“A lot of money was spent. They slit the cat open, put batteries in him, wired him up. The tail was used as an antenna. They made a monstrosity. They tested him and tested him. They found he would walk off the job when he got hungry, so they put another wire in to override that.

“They took it out to a park and pointed it at a park bench and said, ‘Listen to those two guys…’ They put him out of the van, and a taxi comes and runs him over. There they were, sitting in the van with all those dials, and the cat was dead!”

What is Vault 7?

WikiLeaks tweeted the information as part of their Vault 7 CIA season. Vault 7 is a collection of leaked classified documents on the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). Code-named “Vault 7” by WikiLeaks, it is the largest ever publication of confidential documents on the agency.

Many people believe Vault 7 is the most significant intelligence leak since Edward Snowden leaked top-secret NSA documents in 2013 proving that the intelligence agency was spying on its own citizens.

The confirmation that the CIA created spy cats during the Cold War raises disturbing questions. As anyone with a cursory knowledge of CIA history knows, if they began doing this back then, and lauded it as a success, then they are doing it with bells on now.

It’s not just your devices spying for the CIA.