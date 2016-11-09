WikiLeaks Under DDoS attack, New Podesta Emails Unreadable Online

WikiLeaks has suffered a series of distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks on its website

As a result, or maybe it was just coincidence, some of the newly leaked emails from Clinton’s campaign chair John Podesta have become unavailable online.

RT.com reports:

The controversial media outlet released the 35th tranche of hacked documents from John Podesta’s Gmail account on Tuesday. It brings the total number in the Podesta series to 58,375.

However, a number of the leaked emails have been displaying an “Internal Server Error”.

Funny thing. All interesting looking emails #podestaemails35 get error and won’t open. I’m sure it’s just a coincidence #WIKILEAKS — Wayne Anderson (@duke622) 8 November 2016

Is anyone else getting Internal Server Error when they click on some emails in #PodestaEmails35 ? .@wikileaks — DL (@dawnsbrain) 8 November 2016

@wikileaks I tried to read the email “Taxes on the middle class” and got a server error 🙁 — Julie Pickens (@JuliePickens) 8 November 2016

Seems @Wikileaks is having server issues, I got a 500 Internal Server Error trying to look at one of the #PodestaLeaks emails. Suspicious? — Pax Dickinson ♔ (@paxdickinson) 8 November 2016

WikiLeaks later responded to queries about the ‘error’ messages and blamed “unrelenting” DDoS attacks over the course of the past 24 hours.

.@wikileaks appears to be under a DDoS attack. pic.twitter.com/1RJHPSuOP5 — DeSantis (@desantis) 8 November 2016

The site had said Monday that it was suffering a major targeted DoS attack after releasing a second batch of emails from key members of the Democratic National Committee.

Tuesday’s Podesta email leaks come as US citizens go to the polls to elect their 45th president – and on the back of Julian Assange’s assertion that WikiLeaks has been under “enormous pressure” to stop publishing Clinton campaign material.

BREAKING: WikiLeaks releases election day batch from Clinton campaign chair #podestaemails35 https://t.co/gvkGurkYr9 pic.twitter.com/2jxGFrRCOw — RT America (@RT_America) 8 November 2016

“That pressure has come from the campaign’s allies, including the Obama administration, and from liberals who are anxious about who will be elected US President,” Assange said in an online statement.

WikiLeaks editor Julian Assange’s statement today on the US election https://t.co/Q6KEChqm1B pic.twitter.com/ZdZlolZJMl — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) 8 November 2016

Assange added that it was important to remind people why WikiLeaks has released the Podesta emails.

“The right to receive and impart true information is the guiding principle of WikiLeaks – an organization that has a staff and organizational mission far beyond myself. Our organization defends the public’s right to be informed.

“This is why, irrespective of the outcome of the 2016 US Presidential election, the real victor is the US public which is better informed as a result of our work,” he said.