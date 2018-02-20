William Cooper Warned ‘Deep State’ Would Engineer School Shootings To Disarm Americans

A book written in 1991 warns of a ‘deep state’ plot to orchestrate mass shootings in schools across America in order to justify the banning of firearms to the public.

According to William Cooper’s book titled “Behold A Pale Horse,” the “secret government” have long planned to abolish the Second Amendment via a series of false flag events designed to drum up support for a total gun ban.

On page 225 of his book, Cooper writes:

The government encouraged the manufacture and importation of military firearms for the criminals to use. This is intended to foster a feeling of insecurity, which would lead the American people to voluntarily disarm themselves by passing laws against firearms. Using drugs and hypnosis on mental patients in a process called Orion, the CIA inculcated the desire in these people to open fire on schoolyards and thus inflame the antigun lobby. This plan is well under way, and so far is working perfectly. The middle class is begging the government to do away with the 2nd amendment.

ANP reports: With the ‘secret government’ that Cooper warned of long ago now confirmed, it’s time to take another look at that shocking paragraph, particularly in light of new revelations coming out about the ‘event’ in Florida which ANP and other independent news websites have warned was likely coming as the globalists seek to continue their ‘take down of America’.

While most of the mainstream media would happily call MKUltra a ‘conspiracy theory’ (despite the fact that a United States Senate hearing from August 3rd of 1977 documents Project MKUltra, the CIA’s program of research in behavioral modification, as you can see for yourself in the Scribd document we’ve embedded at the bottom of this story), it was quickly noticed by several ANP readers that Florida gunman Nikolas Cruz was the possible perfect ‘MKUltra patsy’ and has even admitted to allegedly hearing voices in his head.

Claiming that ‘demon voices’ told him how to pull off the recent school shooting in Florida, was Cruz ‘MK-Ultra-cated’, molded into an assassin ‘programmed’ to do the dirty work of globalists who are not only trying to disarm the American people but ‘redirect’ the news cycle that had recently been absolutely brutal to them?

Before you go and discount such a sinister possibility as ‘school shooters’ being ‘programmed’, we’d be wise to take a look back at the mental status of mass shooters throughout history as well the 1977 US Senate hearing document and specifically the lines on pages 167 and 168 in which we’re told of different methods with which an individual can be ‘controlled’ without their knowledge or consent via ‘trauma based mind control’ techniques, some even involving the use of different ‘frequencies’. Does the programming of an assassin via cell phone frequency signal come to mind? More on that below.

As the NY Post reported back on July 23rd of 2016, the ‘Jason Bourne’ movie series tells the Hollywood tale of one MK-ultra-cated ‘super hero/bad guy’, trained by the CIA to be the ultimate assassin though due to the amnesia he suffers from throughout the series, he can’t remember all of the terrible things that he had done. From the NY Post story which references the 1977 Senate report we’ve embedded at the bottom of this story.:

And while “Jason Bourne” includes several ripped-from-the-headlines details — austerity protests in Greece, a battle over cyberprivacy — Bourne’s memory loss seems more like the stuff of fiction. But it’s actually based on fact.

The CIA experimented extensively with brainwashing during the 1950s and 1960s, honing techniques that could force someone to kill, then have no recollection afterward. Code-named MKUltra, the program involved some 149 separate experiments — many on unwitting Americans, including a Kentucky mental patient who was dosed with LSD for 179 days straight.

MKUltra was officially launched in 1953 to develop better interrogation techniques, as well as to explore the possibility of creating a programmable assassin. The CIA also wondered if it would be possible to mind-control hostile foreign leaders, such as Fidel Castro.

Some 44 universities, 12 hospitals and three prisons helped out with the experiments, though many were apparently not aware they were working for the CIA. The spy agency sometimes funded the work through anonymous grants that the organizations believed were from private individuals. The institutions that did know “acted in good faith and with the belief they were aiding their government,” per a 1977 Senate report.

While we know that it’s no coincidence that liberals immediately jumped lock-step upon the ‘gun control’ bandwagon before the smoke had even cleared the air in Florida. What’s going on in America and the world that this school shooting has ‘conveniently eclipsed’ from the rapidly changing news cycles?

Pointing out within her story that Robert Mueller’s Russian collusion investigation had found no collusion with any American and Russian meddling didn’t affect the outcome of the election, will the focus of Americans soon get back to where it needs to be, upon the ‘real collusion’ between Hillary Clinton, the DOJ and the FBI to fix the election and get her into the White House? If nothing else, this has all proven Cooper right on the ‘secret government’, so why wouldn’t he be correct on mind-controlled school shooters?

With the Florida shooting also once again firing up the debate about gun-free zones with every such zone putting a target upon the backs of those who choose to enter them, leaving those who choose to do bad things the free reign to carry out their terror, we also find it deeply concerning that far left groups are now calling upon Republicans to be murdered as ‘revenge’ for the shootings while Cruz’s family gives us another sign that Cruz might have been the perfect ‘target’ for sinister mind control with their admission that he was autistic and may have been on psychological medications.

As we hear in the final video below featuring investigative journalist Jerome Corsi, Cruz may have been the perfect patsy, someone who could have been easily programmable with trauma-based mind-control techniques that are documented to have gone all the way back to the 1950’s, due to his underlying psychological problems.

And while ANP has still not been able to verify the legitimacy of ‘QAnon’ as being someone within the administration of President Trump, we find it interesting that soon after the shooting, Q referenced MKUltra several times in his posts, asking that Americans dive into the 1977 US Senate document while telling us “this is bigger than anyone can imagine”.

And whether or not you believe that ‘Q’ is a legitimate source of information or a major troll, we find it interesting that according to this February 1st story over at ‘globalist gatekeeper’ Newsweek, ‘the Storm’ has so far been the ‘biggest fake news story of 2018’. Reporting in the first paragraph of their story that ‘wild conspiracy theories have a way of seeping into public discourse these days’ and websites such as Infowars actively promote them without any fact-checking or oversight, the Newsweek story’s 2nd paragraph is only two words:

“Enter ‘Q'”.

While the same Newsweek happily jumped on the ‘shooter was a white supremacist’ bandwagon that many liberal outlets jumped on without doing their fact checking, as even Mother Jones recently reported, there is no known connection between Cruz and white supremacists. So why did Newsweek jump the gun? And are they now ‘gatekeeping’ ‘QAnon’?

Reporting that ‘Q’ had suddenly appeared on the internet back in late October of 2017 and had quickly embraced #TheStorm hashtag that has been associated with him, their story also points out that it was President Trump himself who started ‘TheStorm’ meme that has gone viral when back on October 5th of 2017, while surrounded by military leaders, President Trump stated the following:

While speaking to his press pool and surrounded by military leaders for a photo-op, President Trump made cryptic remarks that have never been fully explained by the White House.

“Maybe it’s the calm before the storm,” he said to the gaggle of reporters. “Could be. The calm before the storm. We have the world’s great military people in this room, I will tell you that. And we’re going to have a great evening. Thank you all for coming.”

A reporter requested clarification about what Trump said: “What storm, Mr. President?”

“You’ll find out. Thank you, everybody,” the president said.

Was Nikolas Cruz an unwilling victim of CIA trauma based mind control? As was hinted at by ‘Q’ in the post seen screenshot above, ‘big pharma’ is essential (to help program the patsy) and as we’re urged to think about Google and Apple’s new phones we have to ask, are CIA’s programmed assassins being programmed via the cell phone?

Let’s take a look once again at the 1977 US Senate document within which, on page 168 were told of some of the methods used to inflict trauma based mind control including the following excerpts:

10.6 Let us now consider the possibilities of exciting the resonance cavitation directly without impact. There is considerable evidence that resonance cavitation can be induced directly in the following ways:

a. blast wave propagated in air. (Blast Concussion)

b. Physical excitation with a mechanical driver or horn, tuned to the resonant frequency of the head.

In the first video below we hear from the 5th Estate how the CIA’s MKUltra program terrorized 100’s of Canadians back in the 1950’s and 1960’s while the 2nd video is a must hear – William Cooper himself in his lecture ‘Behold A Pale Horse’.