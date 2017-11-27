Woman Who Had Affair With Bill Clinton Killed In Arson Attack

A woman from Arkansas was silenced from going public about her affair with Bill Clinton after the charred remains of her body was retrieved from a devastating house fire.

Penthouse Pet Judi Gibbs died in a house fire in 1986 amid rumors that she had pictures that proved she and then-Governor of Arkansas Bill Clinton had been regular sex partners.

Dailymail.co.uk reports: And even now, 30 years after she died alongside her much-older other lover, doubts remain about how and why Gibbs and her long-time beau Bill Puterbaugh met their grizzly deaths.

But now DailyMail.com has pieced together the life and death of Judi Gibbs, telling for the first time how the auburn-haired woman from a pin-prick of an Arkansas town managed to bed the man who went on to be one of the most powerful men in the world.

And the question remains unanswered: Was Judi Gibbs killed because Bill Clinton and his advisers feared the affair was about to become public?

‘I have always been convinced that Bill Clinton was responsible for the fire, but I have no proof,’ Gibbs’ older sister Martha, who still lives in Sims, Arkansas, told DailyMail.com. ‘And what would happen if I had proof – you can’t touch those people.’

At the time of her death, Gibbs was 32 and living with 57-year-old developer Puterbaugh in a large isolated home a quarter-mile drive opposite a tiny airport outside Fordyce, Arkansas.

Their bodies were both found in the huge master bedroom. They died of smoke inhalation.

Puterbaugh’s son, Randy, who followed him into the real estate business, tells a similar story to Martha Gibbs, even though the two have not spoken since the days following the double death.

‘There are so many pieces of the puzzle.’ Puterbaugh said. ‘I believe it is a possibility that Bill Clinton was involved in their deaths.

‘I know I wish I had hired my own private investigator but I didn’t, so I guess I will never know.’

Judi Gibbs and Bill Puterbaugh died on January 3, 1986. According to a report in the local Fordyce News-Advocate, Gibbs called the fire department at 2.26 am wailing in her Marilyn Monroe-type voice: ‘Bill Puterbaugh’s house is on fire, hurry, you all, hurry.’

Puterbaugh’s body was found by a window. Gibbs was still clutching the phone right next to the king-sized bed.

Local fire chief Roy Wayne Moseley has no explanation as to why the lovers did not manage to get out of the house.

‘The only reason I can think why they didn’t is they were overrun with smoke so quick and so fast,’ he said.

‘It was a real tragedy. As far as residential fires go, that was the worst we’ve had,’ added Moseley, now 80 and still chief of the Fordyce Volunteer Fire Department – a post he has held since 1960.

Many people around the Clintons have died in unusual circumstances over the years, leading conspiracy theorists to claim they could be connected.

As DailyMail.com reported earlier this year, five deaths in a six-week span between June 22 and August 2 this year had connections to the former first family.

‘I’m not saying the Clintons kill people. I’m saying a lot of people around the Clintons turn up dead,’ Larry Nichols, who worked with the former First Family before turning against them, told DailyMail.com.

And the names of Judi Gibbs and her lover Bill Puterbaugh could be added to that list.

Gibbs was the sixth of seven children born to a hardscrabble family in Sims, a two-hour drive west of Little Rock.

In her teens, she was lured into prostitution by her brother-in-law Dale Bliss, who is now 85 and 32 years into a life prison sentence for child rape.