Yemeni Women Take Machine Guns & Toddlers To Anti-Saudi Rally

More than 3,000 Yemeni women took to the streets of Sanaa to protest against Saudi Arabia’s involvement in the Yemen conflict.

Women fighters carrying machine guns and rocket launchers gathered in the capital Sanaa on Wednesday, shouting slogans against the multinational coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia.

Some of the women carried toddlers as they took to the streets to show their support for the rebels fighting a war which has cost 10,000 civilian lives.

Sputnik reports:

The pro-Houthi women, who packed the Sanaa football stadium, carried banners that urged Yemeni women to “fight for peace,” while chanting for victory and marching carrying machine guns and rocket-propelled grenade launchers.

Marching in support of the Houthi rebel movement, they shouted slogans against the multinational coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia.

The protest followed talks this week between a United Nations envoy and the Saudi-backed, Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi. They attempted to broker a ceasefire to end the brutal conflict.

The death toll in the war in Yemen has risen to more than 10,000 according to the UN, with the organization launching a fresh plea for all sides involved in fighting to put an end to the two-year conflict.

The war has led to an estimated 20 million people, which is 80 percent of the population, in need of some sort of humanitarian aid, while more than 3 million have been displaced.

Large parts of the international community, including the UN and numerous human rights watchdogs, have been incredibly critical of Saudi Arabia’s aerial campaign in Yemen, with Riyadh accused of targeting civilian sites such as schools, hospitals and markets throughout the conflict.