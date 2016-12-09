Yoko Ono: John Lennon Has A Message About Trump

Yoko Ono claims she summoned the spirit of John Lennon on the 36th anniversary of his death during an “Enochian magic” ceremony, and what he said about president-elect Donald Trump might surprise you.

Yoko Ono responded to Trump’s victory by screaming like a baby and releasing the recording on Twitter. She then refused to open her mouth for two weeks – but a close associate says her dead husband John Lennon counseled her to give the President-elect a chance.

Dear Friends,

I would like to share this message with you as my response to @realDonaldTrump

love, yoko — Yoko Ono (@yokoono) November 11, 2016

At a summoning ceremony in New York’s Dakota Building, Yoko made a magic circle with close friends and placed a triangle outside of the circle. According to her friend she then evoked the spirit of John Lennon using highly advanced Enochian magic techniques.

Yoko expressed her dismay at the state of the world in 2016 and after asking for “support and guidance” her deceased husband counseled her to relax and give Trump a chance to fulfill his promise to end the wars.

“We all have Hitler in us, but we also have love and peace. So why not give Trump a chance?”

Enochian magic is often considered strikingly complex and difficult to grasp in its entirety, but Yoko has been practising it for decades. The system of ceremonial magic, made famous by Aleister Crowley, is based on the invocation and commanding of various spirits.

Will Trump end the wars, as the summoned spirit of John Lennon suggested? Trump has repeatedly called the Iraq, Libya and Syria wars a mistake, and criticized Hillary Clinton for being “too quick on the trigger.”

The President-elect has pushed the idea the world would be a safer place if these countries were still stable, rather than desolate post-conflict vacuums in which terrorism thrives.

“We would be so much better off if Gadhafi were in charge right now. If these politicians went to the beach and didn’t do a thing, and we had Saddam Hussein and if we had Gadhafi in charge, instead of having terrorism all over the place, at least they killed terrorists, all right?” Trump said during a Republican debate on the eve of the Texas primary.

And I’m not saying they were good–because they were bad, they were really bad–but we don’t know what we’re getting. You look at Libya right now, ISIS, as we speak, is taking over their oil. As we speak, it’s a total mess. We would have been better off if the politicians took a day off instead of going into war.“