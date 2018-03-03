YouTube Ban Alex Jones’ InfoWars As Crackdown On Alt. Media Goes Nuclear

March 3, 2018 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 8

YouTube slam the ban hammer down on Alex Jones' InfoWars channel

YouTube has permanently banned Alex Jones’ InfoWars account as the social media giant goes nuclear in its purge of alternative media channels.

The InfoWars account, which had over 2.2 million subscribers, was given a third strike on Saturday and told it would face ‘imminent deletion.’

Infowars.com reports: After one strike was removed earlier in the week, YouTube hit the Alex Jones Channel with a third strike for a video that had already been appealed and restored.

In the video, Jones clearly explains how the victims of the Parkland shooting were not “crisis actors”.

YouTube’s flagging system is clearly being abused in a flagrant effort to shut down Infowars following a public campaign by CNN.

This sets a horrific precedent for free expression and the First Amendment and YouTube is in direct violation of the Communications Decency Act in adopting this approach.

  • Mollie Norris

    I’m very grateful to have websites like YNW that don’t fear truth.

  • Liam McKinn

    I’d characterize it more as a removal of delusional conspiracy media …which is like flypaper to the most idiotic conspiracy morons on the planet.

  • Andy

    if there were no crisis actors….what the hell is David Hogg???…..or was he ‘not’ there…..just says he was?

    • http://batman-news.com RYBACK

      I never saw any bullet ridden corpses so I don’t know if anyone died or not.

  • Trust no1

    https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bill_Hicks
    William Melvin Hicks[1] (December 16, 1961 – February 26, 1994) was an American stand-up comedian, social critic, satirist and musician. His material, encompassing a wide range of social issues including religion, politics, and philosophy, was controversial, and often steeped in dark comedy.
    Just look at the pictures of Bill Hicks and Alex Jones!
    What a joke!

    • http://batman-news.com RYBACK

      Alex Jones is Zionist controlled just like that traitor Donald Trump.

  • http://batman-news.com RYBACK

    Alex (Israel didn’t do it) Jones.

  • Harry Wheeler

    Funny thing, the people that are getting banned from You Tube are popping back up all over the place. There are lotsa law suits being filed and Congressmen are talking about Anti Trust suits and taking You Tube, Twitter, Facebook and Google apart at the seams. I hope they like Apples.