ABC Considers Firing Whoopi Goldberg For Spitting In Jeanine Pirro’s Face

ABC executives are considering firing Whoopi Goldberg after she spat on Judge Jeanine Pirro during a heated interview on The View.

According to a complaint submitted by Pirro, ABC’s Goldberg told her to “get the f*k out of here” following Thursday’s appearance on the show, and then spat in her face.

Following the complaint, an online petition has been created asking ABC to fire Whoopi Goldberg for assaulting the outspoken conservative judge.

Breitbart.com reports: Pirro recounted, “As I was exiting the stage, [Whoopi Goldberg] was already off, and she said, ‘F you. F you,’ and then I said, ‘Whoopi, I can’t believe it. I have fought for victims my whole life.’

She got in my face to the point where she was actually spitting at me and she said, ‘Get the f out of here. Get the f out of this building,’ and she’s pointing to the door. It was almost as though I was a dog, and she cursed me out and said, ‘get the f out of this building.’”

Pirro added, “I have to tell you guys, as a prosecutor and judge and a DA, I can go toe-to-toe with the best of them. Well, I have never been treated like this in my life. They invited me on The View. I didn’t ask to go on, and people said, ‘Don’t’ go on it.’ I said, ‘You know what? As far as I’m concerned, I can defend my book.’ I wrote it. I’ve got hundreds of footnotes. I’m going to go on. I like them. I don’t have a problem with them. They were gunning for me.”

Pirro cast Goldberg’s belligerence as part of a broad trend of widespread left-wing hostility towards conservatives. She said, “Americans need to understand that in 2018 they’ve got to stand up for what they think is right and what course is the best that this country is going to take, because the more and more the left starts approaching people in restaurants and abusing them in public spots, the more this becomes normal, the more we’re going to be victimized by it. … They can call us fascists all they want, but I have been shut down in my attempt to answer questions in a place where I was invited on. I mean, the whole thing is stunning to me.”

Pollak asked if any of The View‘s producers subsequently apologized for Goldberg’s hostility.

Pirro replied, “As the segment was abruptly ended, Meghan McCain mouthed to me, ‘I’m so sorry. I’m so sorry.’ Honestly, I didn’t even know if I should get up from the table because I knew it wasn’t over, but the host just pushed the chair away and stormed off. It was almost surreal to me. As I walked out, people started coming around because they heard her cursing at me. At that point, I just walked it out as I was being thrown out. As I was walking out, she was following me cursing at me. .. All I can tell you is that I was shocked. I always like Whoopi Goldberg [and] Joy Behar. I co-hosted that show before, and I’m not afraid to talk to anybody. But this is a real problem in this country and it’s happening from the left to the right all the time.”

Pirro concluded, “I would never do that to anyone. I would never invite anyone on my show and then abuse them in an obscene way. That’s not the way we do it in this country. Liars, leakers, and liberals, that’s who the left is. They want socialism. They want communism. They want to shut us down and they call us fascists? Really? Enough of this.”