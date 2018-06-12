Anthony Bourdain’s Mother: My Son Would Not Commit Suicide

Anthony Bourdain’s mother has expressed disbelief that her son’s death was ruled a suicide, claiming he would be the ‘last person’ to commit such an act.

Speaking for the first time since the loss of her son, Gladys Bourdain says she disagrees with authorities over the cause of Anthony’s death.

Speaking to the New York Times, Gladys Bourdain said:

“He is absolutely the last person in the world I would have ever dreamed would do something like this.”

“He had everything,” his mother told the Times.

“Success beyond his wildest dreams.”

“Money beyond his wildest dreams.”

Bourdain’s death followed that of Kate Spade, a fashion designer who died in an apparent suicide aged just 55.

“Anthony was a dear friend,” Eric Ripert, a celebrity chef and restaurateur who appeared with Mr. Bourdain on numerous episodes of his shows and was traveling with him at the time of his death, said in a statement. “He was an exceptional human being, so inspiring and generous. One of the great storytellers of our time who connected with so many. I wish him peace. My love and prayers are with his family, friends and loved ones.”

Ms. Bourdain said Mr. Ripert had told her that “Tony had been in a dark mood these past couple of days,” but she had no idea why he might have decided to kill himself. “He had everything,” she said. “Success beyond his wildest dreams. Money beyond his wildest dreams.”

Mr. Bourdain spent more than two decades in professional kitchens, first shucking oysters and washing dishes in a Cape Cod seafood shack and later cooking in high-end Manhattan kitchens, before accepting a friend’s offer to fly him to Mexico if he agreed to write a novel.

It was the start of his second act.