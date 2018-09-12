Antifa Launches “Violent Revolution” Against Local Governments

Antifa have escalated their war against America by vowing to violently attack local government facilities and agencies over the next few months.

The far-left domestic terrorist organization issued a call-to-arms in a recent blog post, telling thousands of fellow activists to begin preparing for “revolutionary violence against the local government”.

Farleftwatch.com reports: In a blog post they recently published and shared with their three thousand Facebook followers and fourteen-hundred Twitter followers they reference their desire for “violence” numerous times:

These statements violate both Twitter and Facebook’s Terms of Service, but as we have demonstrated over and over and over again, these rules do not apply to the far-left. Here are just a few of the more alarming statements included in their blog post.

They are preparing to use violence against ICE agents:

Our ultimate goal is to make ICE feel more terrified than they make undocumented immigrants feel. We want to terrorize them to the point that they refuse to enter foot in our neighborhoods and communities because they know they will be in danger. When we say we want to fight ICE with fire, we mean fire.

They seek to abolish the Unites States as a whole:

We do not merely seek to “ABOLISH ICE” because we know ICE will spring up again, re-branded and repackaged as capitalism does so well. We seek, instead, to ABOLISH THE US.

They are indoctrinating children with their extremist belief system:

Children played a much larger role in the protest than we had ever thought they would. They were incredibly enthusiastic and excited about everything. They covered their faces with bandannas, held signs for us, chanted along with us, kicked and beat our Trump piñata, took the streets and faced down the pigs with just as much courage as their parents…

But how much more could this rebellion have intensified if the children were really aware of what was going on? If they had even a rudimentary political education about capitalism and oppression? The oppressed youth have always been the most rebellious and forward-thinking. It is our job to nurture this as much as we can, to empower the children, and teach them to be courageous leaders.

They are actively organizing their community to engage in “revolutionary violence”:

The street vendors that showed up in solidarity with Gladis were among the most militant of the protesters. They led their own chants against the pigs and ICE, eagerly took up road flares as we passed them out, holding them high and defiantly in the face of the pigs, and called for revolutionary violence against local government. This call for revolutionary violence was one of the high points of the march.

With the information we have provided as well as our previous reports there should be zero doubt that Serve The People – LA constitutes a legitimate security concern not only to the citizens of Los Angeles but to the general public as well.

Considering that just over a year ago a far-left extremist opened fire on a GOP Congressional baseball practice game, I sincerely hope our reporting results in an investigation by the authorities. Here is how you can take just a few minutes and help us make sure that happens:

