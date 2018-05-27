Articles On Tommy Robinson’s Imprisonment Rapidly Scrubbed From The Internet

Articles about the arrest and imprisonment of independent journalist Tommy Robinson are being scrubbed from the internet by the British government.

Robinson was arrested on Friday on suspicion of ‘breaching the peace’ while livestreaming a report on the trial of a child sex grooming gang.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: He will now have to serve a prior 13 month suspended sentence for a similar offense.

Go to Google News – Tommy Robinson See these articles? They are being taken down in real time. This is 1984. The UK is a police state. pic.twitter.com/hWV3mQCCMQ — Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 (@Cernovich) May 25, 2018

Articles from the Daily Record, Birmingham Live, The Mirror, RT and even Breitbart News were all taken offline in the hours following his detention.

The leaked gag-order to the press states that it “appears to be necessary for avoiding a substantial risk of prejudice to the administration of justice in these proceedings.” The order prohibits “any report of these proceedings.”

Author and journalist Mike Cernovich and independent researcher and journalist Nick Monroe kept tabs on the disappearing articles.

Monroe has also been archiving the deleted stories.

UPDATE: Breitbart forced to take down story about Tommy Robinson's arrest. Luckily archives are forever. Here's the story if you haven't seen it yet.https://t.co/vhkNpBUy6B pic.twitter.com/WpZgnD3MkN — Nick Monroe (@nickmon1112) May 25, 2018

UPDATE 2: Mirror's article on Tommy Robinson's arrest is ALSO GONE. Media stories are being SUPPRESSED. Again here's an archive of the story THAT WAS DELETED. https://t.co/lETdZLibxn pic.twitter.com/8RczEt3Lpd — Nick Monroe (@nickmon1112) May 25, 2018

UPDATE 3: Birmingham Live's article on Tommy Robinson arrest was REMOVED. Nobody archived it in time to save the piece but it still shows up via Google searchhttps://t.co/lJ84UxdWTU pic.twitter.com/jLytPoKcaT — Nick Monroe (@nickmon1112) May 25, 2018

Update 4: Russia Today (RT) article on Tommy Robinson arrest is GONE. Here's an archive of what was there. https://t.co/UeCvUfZd5X pic.twitter.com/H8eTW1M4Ml — Nick Monroe (@nickmon1112) May 25, 2018

According to UK independent reporter Caolan Robertson, Robinson was arrested outside the Leeds Crown Court on Friday morning as he was covering the trial of ten men for offenses including child rape, trafficking, and supply of Class A drugs to children.

Robinson was on video telling the arresting officers that “this is free speech. This is where we’re at.”

“You know when you do this, more people are going to watch this now than ever,” he adds.

Robinson is heavily focused on Islamic extremism and has had several run-ins with law enforcement over his live streaming. His suspended sentence stems from an arrest last year for contempt of court after trying to film Muslims who had been accused of pedophilia outside a court in Canterbury.

The trial he was attempting to cover was that of Tamin Rahani, 37, Shershah Muslimyar, 20, Rafiullah Hamidy, 24, and an unnamed teenager who are all charged with three counts of raping a teenager.

It is now safe to say that the UK has become a police state. The treatment of both Robinson and the media that wishes to cover his arrest highlight the great importance of the First Amendment here in the US.