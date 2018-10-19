Asian Sex Gang, Guilty Of Raping Underage British Girls, Jailed For 220 Years

An Asian sex gang, who raped girls as young as eleven in the UK, have been collectively jailed for a combined total of more than 220 years.

The Huddersfield gang plied their underage victims with alcohol and drugs before carrying out the horrific sex attacks, according to court documents.

Dailymail.co.uk reports: The court heard evidence from 15 victims during the trials and the judge said he fears none of them will ever recover from their ordeals.

In victim statements the girls described coming into contact with the abusers after being bullied at school and said the relationship became ‘one of those things that you couldn’t get out of’.

The pattern of exploitation of mainly white girls by groups of men of mainly Pakistani heritage mirrors what has happened in a number of other towns around the country, including Rotherham, Rochdale and Telford.

The Leeds trials attracted protests by right wing groups and EDL founder Tommy Robinson, who was jailed for contempt for endangering one of the cases with social media posts. He has since been freed but faces another hearing.

The abuse, which centred in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, took place ‘in cars, car parks, houses, a snooker centre, a takeaway, a park and other places’, the court heard.

At least one of the victims attempted suicide and another had to have an abortion after becoming pregnant, prosecutor Richard Wright QC told the jury.

The men referred to each other using a series of nicknames – ‘Beastie’, ‘Dracula’ and ‘Nurse’ – which were also used as their monikers during the trials.

Ringleader Amere Singh Dhaliwal, 35, was jailed for life earlier this year and told he must serve a minimum of 18 years in prison by a judge who said: ‘Your treatment of these girls was inhuman.’

Dhaliwal, who is married with children and converted to the Sikh religion five years ago, carried out some of gang’s most sickening abuse.

He often took video footage of abuse taking place to share and distribute with other men. He also forced one victim to perform a sex act with a bottle during a supposed game of ‘truth or dare game’ that he organised.

Another member of the grooming gang Sajid Hussain, known as ‘Fish’, went on the run from the trial held at Leeds Crown Court and was sentenced in his absence.

He had been recognised by his victim in a shop after he had served her while she was wearing her school uniform. He was convicted raping one of the victims when she was just 14 years old.

All of the victims were ‘vulnerable because of family and other circumstances’, the court was told.

Describing the men’s activities, the prosecutor Mr Wright QC said: ‘The way children like this were groomed by men like the defendants is very simple.

‘They identify a vulnerable child who is socially isolated and not well supported by friends and family.

‘Then they befriend that child and make them feel special – whether that be by simply appearing as someone who wants to spend time with them, or by flattery, or by plying them with drink and drugs.’

Girls ‘regularly went missing from home, causing great distress to their families’ and ‘became secretive and aggressive’ as they often came home under the influence of drugs and alcohol, Leeds Crown Court heard during the course of trials held throughout 2018.

Judge Geoffrey Marson QC said: ‘These were planned offences by a large group of Asian men.

‘Having been plied with alcohol and drugs, girls were raped, they were trafficked to isolated areas or to houses for the purpose of sexual abuse by those who took them or by others.

‘When taken to isolated places such as the moors or a reservoir, if they didn’t comply they were, on occasions, beaten; they were told they would be left to make their own way back, children on their own, children late at night in isolated areas.

The judge added: ‘They were taken to so-called parties at houses where there would be older Asian men.

‘Again, they were plied with alcohol and drugs, on occasion drinks were spiked and many times these girls were rendered senseless.

‘They would then be taken to a room where, one by one, men would go and abuse these girls sexually.

‘Sometimes no contraception was used, sometimes plastic bags were used as condoms; it was disgusting and degrading.’

The judge added: ‘It is likely that many, if not all, of these girls will never recover from the abuse they suffered’.

Speaking after the case, West Yorkshire Police’s Detective Chief Inspector Ian Mottershaw said: ‘I would like to pay tribute to each and every victim who came forward firstly to report these heinous crimes, but to go through the gruelling court process which has taken nearly a year to conclude and to bravely give their accounts to us and the court.

‘I cannot praise them enough for their courage and tenacity in helping us secure justice for them against these defendants.

‘We welcome the convictions and sentences which have been passed down throughout the year to these depraved individuals, who subjected vulnerable young children to unthinkable sexual and physical abuse.

‘Child sexual exploitation is abhorrent and is one of the most important challenges facing the police. Safeguarding the vulnerable and protecting victims is West Yorkshire Police’s top priority.

‘However unwilling victims may be initially to engage with police or other agencies, or to give evidence against the perpetrators, they will always be supported, listened to and protected from further harm.’