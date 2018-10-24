Bomb Disposal Expert Claims Mail Bombs Are an ‘Obvious Hoax’

The mail bombs sent to CNN and Democratic leaders on Wednesday are an “obvious hoax” according to a bomb disposal expert who argues the stunt was clearly designed for maximum political impact, not maximum damage.

Tom Sauer, a former Navy bomb disposal expert, has analyzed the evidence presented by CNN and declared that the “pipe bomb” are obvious fakes, and whoever made the bomb wanted it to be “painfully obvious to anyone and everyone that it’s a ‘bomb.'”

As a Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician, Tom Sauer was responsible for conducting the demolition of hazardous munitions, pyrotechnics, and retrograde explosives using detonation and burning techniques. It’s safe to say he knows what a pipe bomb looks like.

By the sounds of it, Tom Sauer also recognizes a “silly looking” prop from a media propaganda campaign designed to influence a midterm election when he sees one.

“In which case, we should ask ourselves what the motives of the “bomber” are and “who benefits?”

“Go ahead. Think deeply and critically.”

As Tom Sauer asks, who benefits from fake bombs being sent to former Democratic leaders and CNN? That is the million dollar question here.

A former law enforcement officer also said it is clear the mail bomb story is “propaganda” designed to influence an election.

Investigative journalist Adam Housley spoke to federal agents who said the fact that none of the bombs detonated is highly significant.

HOUSLEY: Federal agents say they are working on the theory that it’s one group, or one person. Also…the fact that none of them detonated is more significant than people may realize. I am told that’s a “huge clue”.

HOUSLEY: Also being investigated is whether all the packages came from expedited carriers.

Is this a dry run? Distraction? A few examples of theories feds are talking about.

Not insinuating this is a false flag, just asking questions journalists are supposed to ask.

