British Citizens Threatened With Arrest For Exposing Baby Alfie’s Murder

British police have warned citizens to “be careful about what they say on social media” regarding euthanized baby Alfie Evans, or face arrest.

In an Orwellian statement posted to social media, Police warned users against accusing doctors of murdering baby Alfie.

We’ve issued a statement this evening to make people aware that social media posts which are being posted in relation to Alder Hey and the Alfie Evans situation are being monitored and may be acted upon,” Merseyside Police tweeted.

Dailywire.com reports: The link goes to their Facebook page. Here’s the full statement from Merseyside Chief Inspector Chris Gibson:

I would like to make people aware that these posts are being monitored and remind social media users that any offences including malicious communications and threatening behaviour will be investigated and where necessary will be acted upon.

What is creepy about the statement is that the police do not define “malicious communications” or “threatening behavior.” Rather than just give something concrete like “calls for violence will not be tolerated,” they issue a blanket statement where anything from calling the bureaucrats that want Alfie Evans to die a bunch of fascists to calling for a jihad against the hospital could be seen as “malicious communications.”

This failure to differentiate between those two dichotomies (speech and threats) stood at the heart of the recent controversy surrounding Scotland’s Youtube satirist Count Dankula, who was recently convicted of a “hate crime” for training his girlfriend’s adorable little pug to give Nazi salutes.

Fortunately, Count Dankula avoided jail time and was only fined £800 by a U.K. court for being “grossly offensive,” but that case set a dangerous precedent for regulating speech. The Merseyside Police warning the public that they are “monitoring” their free speech regarding a little boy being starved to death by the government is truly horrifying.

But good on the U.K. police for confiscating scissors, pliers, and screwdrivers from a private citizen during a so-called “weapons sweep.” Those electricians on their way to fix somebody’s bathroom lighting fixture sure do look suspicious in the pale moonlight.

Way to go, fascists. (This post is being monitored).