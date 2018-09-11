US Gov’t Spends $1M on Cancer Treatment for Pedophile Illegal Alien

An illegal alien from Mexico who has been charged with child rape has racked up almost one million dollars in medical bills while in custody over the past year-and-a-half.

Gerardo Valerio-Romero, a 49-year-old Mexican citizen, was charged with six counts of felony aggravated sexual abuse of an 8-year-old child, when he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer.

The day after the medical determination, Gerardo Valerio-Romero was in LDS Hospital receiving the expensive cancer treatment, marking the start of an ongoing saga that exposed a rift between the county’s sheriff and its commission as well as medical bills that threaten to top $1 million.

Even at a discount, Valerio-Romero’s state-of-the-art cancer treatment, far superior to the treatment he presumably would have received in Mexico, have drained the county jail’s medical budget.

Valerio-Romero’s child sexual abuse case is set for trial early next month, and he has caught the interest of federal ICE agents who will look at possibly deporting him if he’s acquitted. Until then, he’s in Utah’s court system, where his case is stalled and costs from his treatment continue to climb.

“It’s a Catch-22,” Sheriff Jim Tracy said.

Your tax dollars at work

However many taxpayers in Utah are furious at the “waste of taxpayer’s money” and the “disgusting misuse of public money.“

“I don’t go to work all day, six days a week, while struggling to raise a family and keep a roof over their head, in order to pay for the expensive medical treatment of Mexican pedophiles,” one Twitter user from Utah said.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement placed a detainer on Valerio-Romero when he was arrested in March 2017, meaning ICE asked to be notified when he was convicted or acquitted on six counts of felony aggravated sexual abuse of a child.

Vaerio-Romero also faces eight felony charges related to forgery and one count of unlawful possession of another person’s identification.