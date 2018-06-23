CNN Calls For Reintroduction Of Racial Segregation In America

CNN has begun openly calling for the reintroduction of racial segregation in America – restricting different racial groups from using the same public space.

CNN’s Ana Navarro says she would like to see people stick to their own “ethnic spaces”, in response to protests outside a Mexican restaurant DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen was visiting on Tuesday evening.

Westernjournal.com reports: “How dare you spend your evening here eating dinner as you’re complicit in the separation and deportation of over 10,000 children separated from their parents?” screamed one male protester while Nielsen sat in silence.

“How can you enjoy a Mexican dinner as you’re deporting and imprisoning tens of thousands of people who come here seeking asylum in the United States? We call on you to end family separation and abolish ICE!” the protester added.

As noted, leftists and Trump-haters cheered the display of intolerance by the anti-ICE protesters who descended upon Nielsen in the Mexican restaurant.

Appears no authorities intervened to stop abolish-ICE antifa harassing DHS Secy Kirstjen Nielsen at DC restaurant last night. Meanwhile, CNN's @ananavarro suggests Nielsen, a Florida native, should stick to her own ethnicity in choosing restaurants. https://t.co/RF0ovbK0cc pic.twitter.com/VDV1uoxDEF — Byron York (@ByronYork) June 20, 2018

The Washington Examiner’s chief political correspondent, Byron York, even noted a rather racist tweet in support of the protesters and against Nielsen that was posted by CNN’s purportedly “Republican” panelist Ana Navarro, who had tweeted, “Are there no Norwegian restaurants in Washington, DC?”

York noted the clear implication from Navarro that Nielsen “should stick to her own ethnicity in choosing restaurants,” as if it is wrong for people to enjoy the cuisine of other ethnicities and cultures … which used to considered be a defining part of the left’s push for “multi-culturalism,” but which is now apparently viewed as “cultural appropriation.”

York pointed out an additional display of anti-white racism from the vociferously anti-Trump Navarro in a separate tweet aimed at Nielsen which read, “NO enchiladas for you!”

The liberal left — of which Navarro is a part, despite her claims to be a “Republican” — will incessantly assert that they are against racism in all of its forms, then utter blatantly racist rants like Navarro’s tweets above, which presume that people should only be allowed to eat the food produced by their own ethnic cultures.

Perhaps even worse than Navarro’s racism is her cheering on of the incredibly anti-social tactics utilized by the leftist protesters to disrupt a restaurant and ruin the private dinner of a woman who oversees an agency that is merely enforcing laws that have been on the books for decades.

Furthermore, this incident just goes to show how seriously distressed and fueled by hate our society has become, that the actions of these protesters can not only be deemed acceptable, but also cheered along by members of the supposedly unbiased media.

Now, imagine for a moment that a pro-life group had similarly barged into a restaurant and disturbed the private dinner of Planned Parenthood’s Cecile Richards — would Navarro and the rest of the left be OK with that and berate Richards with racist remarks in the aftermath … or would they hypocritcally lose their minds and scream to the high heavens that such behavior is out-of-bounds and not allowed at all, in any circumstance?