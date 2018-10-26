CNN Caught Reporting White House Bomb That Doesn’t Even Exist

CNN reporters including Jake Tapper and Evan Perez issued detailed reports Wednesday about an explosive device “with projectiles” that was sent to the White House, despite there being no such device.

The false information peddled by CNN caused panic in the White House, wondering if CNN had inside information about a potential bomb plot, as many people were reminded of the BBC reporting the collapse of World Trade Center 7 approximately twenty minutes before it actually collapsed on 9/11.

The false reports by CNN also forced the Secret Service to issue a public statement urging calm and describing Jake Tapper’s report as “incorrect.”

CLARIFICATION: At this time the Secret Service has intercepted TWO suspicious packages – one in NY and one in D.C. Reports of a third intercepted package addressed to the WH are incorrect. We refer media to our statement: https://t.co/lJdTn04KmI — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) October 24, 2018

While the existence of at least ten “bombs” has been confirmed by law enforcement officials, CNN reporters chose to give detailed reports about a bomb that was supposedly addressed to the White House.

CNN anchor Jake Tapper issued a tweet – that was deleted shortly after – saying:

“Another suspicious package with a device addressed to the White House was intercepted at Joint Base Bolling in Washington, DC. According to a law enforcement official, the device was similar to ones sent to homes of Soros, Clintons and Obamas.“

Minutes after the Secret Service published a tweet correcting CNN’s fake news, Jake Tapper deleted his tweet without explanation or apology.

What raises suspicions even further, however, is that CNN’s Evan Perez also tweeted about the non-existent White House addressed explosive, yet this time with even more detail about the device itself.

Perez’s tweet – that was also deleted shortly after being published – said:

“The devices appear to be rudimentary but functional. The White House-addressed device also contained projectiles.”

Given the frantic nature of the news cycle on Wednesday, perhaps we could explain away one false report as an innocent mistake, but two of them — and both of them from a renowned fake news outlet that also received a “bomb” on the same day?

And why so much fake detail if they just had their wires crossed?

Is this just another one of the left’s “wild coincidences?” Or is there something darker at play here?

Think about it. Fake “bombs” sent to people who don’t open their own mail, posted in soft envelopes, ensuring easy detection, and “mailed” right before an election, surely contains all the hallmarks of Alinsky-style political theater.