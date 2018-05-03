CNN’s Chris Cuomo Asks Netanyahu About Israel’s Nuclear Weapons Capability

CNN’s Chris Cuomo told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Israel needed to be honest about its nuclear weapons capabilities.

Netanyahu appeared on the network on Tuesday to defend his claims, based on findings by Israeli intelligence, that “Iran lied” about its nuclear program.

When the “New Day” host pressed Netanyahu on Israel’s nuclear capability, the prime minister refused to answer the question

Israel has denied having nuclear weapons for decades though researchers believe they acquired nuclear bombs as early as 1967. Israel has not signed the nuclear non-proliferation treaty.

Cuomo asked if Israel had nuclear capabilities and nuclear weapons and asked Netanyahu for a simple yes or no answer.

“We’ve always said that we won’t be the first to introduce it, so we haven’t introduced it,” Netanyahu replied.

“That’s not an answer to the question. Do you have them or do you not?” Cuomo asked.

“It’s as good an answer as you’re going to get,” Netanyahu said. “Iran said they don’t have this nuclear weapons program and Iran calls daily for the annihilation of my country. We don’t do that.”

Here is the full interview: (go to 9.35 to see Netanyahu’s unbelievable hypocrisy)