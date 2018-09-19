Cory ‘Spartacus’ Booker Admits He Sexually Assaulted ‘Unwilling Drunk Teen Girl’

Who is going to win the coveted Biggest Hypocrite of the Week Award this week? It’s shaping up to be a battle between the self-righteous Senator Cory ‘Spartacus’ Booker and our regular contender, the twice failed presidential candidate Hillary R. Clinton.

Hillary outraged all Americans with a working memory and sense of decency this week when she said Christine Blasey Ford’s allegations against Brett Kavanaugh should be the subject of an FBI investigation, because all women should be listened to, despite the fact Hillary didn’t adopt the same moral stance when silencing Juanita Broaddrick’s credible rape claims against Bill Clinton the 90s.

But Senator Cory Booker, who made more than his share of political hay recently with this “Spartacus” moment at the SCOTUS Senate confirmation hearings for Judge Brett Kavanaugh, might just edge Hillary out of the running for the prestigous Hypocrite Award this week.

Considering Cory Booker also led the charge to undermine that nomination by pushing for an FBI investigation into the accusations of sexual assault leveled against Kavanaugh, despite his own dubious history, we will have to the New Jersey Senator the Biggest Hypocrite of the Week Award.

In 1992, Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) admitted in his college newspaper that he sexually assaulted an unwilling drunk girl when he was a teenager.

The forgotten newspaper column penned by Booker, however, totally exposes the Democrat as a serious hypocrite.

The Daily Caller first exposed Booker’s revelations in the column in a 2013 article. In the column, he described how he groped a young girl, who was intoxicated, in 1984, roughly the same time of the supposed Kavanaugh incident.

Though he expresses regret over the incident, the damage had already been done.

“Telling one’s own personal story is often the most powerful way to make a point, or, more importantly, to make people think,” Booker wrote in the February 19, 1992 column for the Stanford Daily, under the headline “So Much for Stealing Second.”

“When grandiose statements entrenched in politically correct terminology are made, many may listen but few will hear,” Booker continued. “When I hesitated in writing this column, I realized I was basking in hypocrisy. So instead I chose to write and risk.”

“New Year’s Eve 1984,” Booker recalled. “I will never forget. I was 15. As the ball dropped, I leaned over to hug a friend and she met me instead with an overwhelming kiss.”

Things apparently moved very quickly for the young man, who recalled thinking of sex as a “game.”

This scan of the original column includes all of his comments.

“As we fumbled upon the bed, I remember debating my next ‘move’ as if it were a chess game. With the ‘Top Gun’ slogan ringing in my head, I slowly reached for her breast. After having my hand pushed away once, I reached my ‘mark,’” Booker wrote.

Booker didn’t elaborate on what his “mark” was, but whatever happened, it was enough to haunt him for years to come.

“Our grouping ended soon and while no ‘relationship’ ensued, a friendship did,” he wrote. “You see, the next week in school she told me she was drunk that night and didn’t really know what she was doing.”

He attempted to explain his behavior. “Ever since puberty, I remember receiving messages that sex was a game, a competition. Sexual relations were best achieved through luck, guile, strategy or coercion.”

Booker wrote about how alcohol lubricated those relations: “Another friend in high school counseled me on the importance of drinking,” he wrote, detailing the slogans he had heard from friends. Booker listed them: “‘With liquor you’ll get to bed quicker,’ … ‘What do you think happened? She invited me back to her room at 3 a.m.’ … ‘I’ve got to find a way to snatch that snatch.’ … ‘The best thing for that girl would be to be tied down and screwed.’”

Even with the admission in the column, Booker would later be elected to the Senate.

He refused to comment to the Daily Caller at the time about their article or his column.

