Creepy porn lawyer Michael Avenatti has gone into hiding after his client said she would not come forward and testify against Brett Kavanaugh.
On Tuesday, fame hungry Avenatti locked his Twitter profile from public view.
Breitbart.com reports: After two days of ginning up publicity with the news he has a “100 percent credible” accuser against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, adding that she has “multiple witnesses to corroborate her story” and that she is “willing to take a polygraph,” Avenatti appeared to walk back that assurance in a Tuesday morning tweet.
“Let me be clear: We will disclose the client’s name and accusations only when SHE is ready and we have adequate security measures in place. And not a moment before that,” Avenatti tweeted. “It is her choice and hers alone as to when to surface bc it is her life. We expect it within the next 36 hrs.”
A few minutes after this apparent walk back, where he appears to be blaming the woman if he does not deliver what he promised, Avenatti, the attorney for porn star Stormy Daniels made famous by CNN, locked public access to his Twitter account.
WHILE YOU ARE HERE…
The mass censorship of independent media is exploding. Our content is being silenced on social media and demonetized by mega-corporations who want to eliminate competition. But you can help us in this fight. Your freedom matters. Your voice matters. You have the power to fight those who seek to silence us.
You are our most important ally.
We need your support now. Donate to help us fight Big Brother censorship.
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- Creepy Porn Lawyer Goes Into Hiding After Client Refuses To Testify Against Kavanaugh - September 25, 2018
- Expert Analyst: Dr. Ford’s Letter To Feinstein ‘Is a Fraud’ - September 25, 2018
- EU Commissioner: News Must Be Strictly Regulated To Stop ‘Hate’ - September 25, 2018