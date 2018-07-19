CrowdStrike Analyst Who Ran Forensics On DNC Servers Worked For Robert Mueller

The CrowdStrike analyst who ran the forensics on Democratic National Committee servers previously worked closely with Robert Mueller at the FBI and was personally promoted by Mueller to an Assistant Director position within the bureau.

According to archived material from the FBI website, Shawn Henry was promoted by then-Director Mueller in September 2008:

Shawn Henry has been named Assistant Director of the FBI’s Cyber Division. Director Robert S. Mueller, III appointed him to this position to replace former AD James Finch, who was recently named Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Oklahoma City Division. Most recently, Mr. Henry served as Deputy Assistant Director of the Cyber Division.

After leaving the FBI, Shawn Henry became President of CrowdStrike Services, the private security firm hired by Clinton campaign counsel Marc Elias — another friend of Shawn Henry — to analyze the DNC server, the same month Elias hired Fusion GPS and Robert Steele to compile the dossier pinning the hacking on not just Russia but also the Trump campaign.

BREAKING: DNC/Clinton lawyers were old friends with former FBI Director Bob Mueller's computer forensics analyst. That's why they hired him and his firm CrowdStrike to run forensics on alleged Russian hacking of DNC system. Voila! The analyst quickly concluded it was the Russians — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) July 18, 2018

It is now clear from the DNC hiring a Democrat contractor with an anti-Trump agenda to do the forensics, while refusing to allow objective FBI computer analysts to inspect the server, that political factors overrode proper investigative procedures and ruled out a scientific examination of the evidence.

As such, Mueller’s evidence is not legally admissible in a court of law. The FBI and Robert Mueller’s team have only been granted the “forensic” images of the allegedly hacked DNC systems from CrowdStrike, which is not the same as workable mirror images of the hard drives.

No hardware or machines were examined at the FBI forensics lab at Quantico, and DNC chair Tom Perez has continued to refuse to hand over the “hacked” DNC server to the FBI.

In an interview with CNN last week, Perez repeatedly dodged and weaved, refusing to explain why he is refusing to let the FBI access the server. According to Perez, the DNC does not need to provide evidence that the Russians hacked their server, instead claiming the American public must take CrowdStrike and Mueller at their word.

However, many people believe Mueller no intention of taking this “evidence” as far as court. Much like the indictment of 12 Russians days before the Helsinki Summit where President Trump met with Russian President Putin, the DNC server fiasco is serving as fuel for Mueller’s political grandstanding and manipulation of media narratives.

….Where is the DNC Server, and why didn’t the FBI take possession of it? Deep State? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2018

The Russian collusion witch hunt is not the first time Robert Mueller has acted as a willing participant in Deep State deception. In 2003, Mueller testified before Congress, reeling off a dizzying series of lies designed to push the Deep State narrative.

A month before the ill-fated invasion began, then-FBI Director Robert Mueller endorsed the Bush administration’s bogus case for war with Iraq. On February 11, 2003, Mueller testified before Congress that, “as Director Tenet has pointed out, Secretary Powell presented evidence last week that Baghdad has failed to disarm its weapons of mass destruction, willfully attempting to evade and deceive the international community. Our particular concern is that Saddam Hussein may supply terrorists with biological, chemical, or radiological material.”

From George W. Bush's post-9/11 FBI Director and Iraq War advocate to liberal icon symbolizing integrity and salvation, in just one decade. Politics can be very weird: https://t.co/Zp0HZIEzsE — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 20, 2018

Of course, history has shown Mueller up to be a liar. He was on the wrong side of history in 2003, and future generations will view him as being on the wrong side of history with his phony Russian collusion witch hunt.