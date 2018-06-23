David Hogg Filmed Strutting Around NYC With Heavily Armed guards

David Hogg filmed walking around NYC with armed bodyguards

Anti-Second Amendment activist David Hogg has been secretly filmed strolling around New York City surrounded by heavily armed guards.

The 18-year-old Parkland student was snapped by passer-by Sean Di Somma, flanked by armed guards and publicists.

“Here’s [David Hogg] in NYC today with armed guards and bunch of publicists. #neveragain #Hypocrites,” Sean Di Somma posted on Twitter, along with incriminating photographs.

Theamericanmirror.com reports: The posted prompted a tit-for-tat with Hogg and his supporters.

“Love you too,” Hogg wrote in response to Di Somma’s tweet.

“Get dat money,” Di Somma shot back, along with a goofy meme.

Jeff Walsh, a Hogg defender, chimed in.

“The book proceeds are going to gun reform charities, not to David or his sister, so yeah, the more he promotes the book, the more it supports his cause (albeit not his wallet),” Walsh wrote.

“This ^^^^,” Hogg added, “you know @SeanDiSomma you should really read the book if you did you would know we’re pro second amendment.”

“I’m going to take a pass,” Di Somma replied. “I’m not really into books pushing shadow agendas not written by the listed author. Good luck to you though; if this sells well, surely there’s a nice advance for the next one. #capitalism”

Other folks on the thread simply pointed out the obvious.

“Perfect Hypocrite Hogg. Speaking out every day about taking other people’s guns but oh so willing to have people with guns protecting him,” Jim Gerber wrote.

“But why does he need armed guards? I understand its because of death threats but … he is in New York, guns are banned there correct?” bigh added.

“But @davidhogg111 I thought armed guards were not an answer to security?” GA Patriot posted.

“Armed? Hilarious! What a total fraud! I think the term is elitist,” JSGalambos posted. “Who is paying for this?”

Hogg has courted the spotlight since the school shooting with numerous appearances on talk and political shows to champion gun control, speeches at rallies to fight the National Rifle Association, and calls for a political revolution that hasn’t materialized.

He’s also targeted conservatives who disagree with his perspective with boycotts and other attacks.

In his new book, which he allegedly coauthored with his sister, Hogg reveals he was a cocky jerk captain of his school’s debate team when the shooting took place in February, and not much has changed since.

“I was just so narcissistic and pretentious back then, even more than I am now,” Hogg wrote, according to the Associated Press.

