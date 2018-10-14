Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has admitted that the “blue wave” relies on “undocumented” immigrants.

Abrams made the comments in front of supporters at the Clayton County campaign office during an event with Senator Elizabeth Warren on Tuesday.

“The thing of it is, the blue wave is African American. It’s white, it’s Latino, it’s Asian-Pacific Islander,” Abrams told the crowd, “it is disabled, it is differently-abled, it is LGBTQ, it is law enforcement, it is veterans.”

“It is made up of those who’ve been told that they are not worthy of being here. It is comprised of those who are documented and undocumented.”

Breitbart.com reports: The “blue wave” — allegedly including illegal aliens — refers to the voters that Democratic candidates across the country are hoping will carry them to victory in the 2018 midterm elections.

Abrams’ comments are not entirely unfounded though, considering that earlier this week, an internal audit revealed that the California Department of Motor Vehicles had illegally registered roughly 1,500 individuals to vote, included non-citizens.

Abrams is running against Republican Secretary of State Brian Kemp in Georgia’s gubernatorial race.