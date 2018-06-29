Democrats Outraged By Justice Kennedy’s 5-Word Reason For Standing Down

After announcing his surprise retirement, moderate Supreme Court Justice Kennedy revealed five remarkable words that explain why he chose to retire during President Donald Trump’s term in office — and liberals across the country could not be more confused and outraged.

In an era in which liberals specialize in social justice, it’s crucial to combat such passive resistance with actual legal justice. So, while the left is marching in the streets, wearing pink knit hats and chanting repetitive vulgarities, conservatives are winning elections, passing bills, and implementing legislation.

Madworld News reports: On Wednesday, Supreme Court Justice Kennedy made an unexpected announcement that he will decidedly retire under the current administration, handing President Donald Trump the opportunity to pick his second judge to inevitably tip the SCOTUS scale to the right.

While addressing Justice Kennedy’s announcement, President Trump not only honored the 30-year SCOTUS judge, he also revealed the real reason the moderate justice chose to step down during his term instead of that of any other president. According to Trump, Kennedy feels at peace leaving the open seat for him to fill because he wants the president to “carry on his great legacy,” The Daily Caller reports. Trump further explained that Kennedy has faith in him and trusts that he will uphold the law.

“Great man. And I’m very honored that he chose to do it during my term in office, because he felt confident in me to make the right choice and carry on his great legacy, that’s why he did it,” Trump said of Kennedy’s retirement.

While speaking in North Dakota, Trump recognized that incumbent Democratic Sen. Mary Kathryn “Heidi” Heitkamp will likely deny any nomination he chooses, although he expressed optimism that he will be able to convince the Senate regardless.

“And remember this, so we have a pick to come up, we have to pick a great one. We have to pick one that is going to be there for 40 years, 45 years. We need intellect, we need so many things. There are so many elements, go into the making of a great justice of the Supreme Court, you gotta hit every one of them. Heidi will vote no to any pick we make for the Supreme Court,” Trump continued.

However, Heitkamp did accept Trump’s SCOTUS nominee Neil Gorsuch in 2017, showcasing the president’s ability to gain support from both sides of the political aisle. Gorsuch was nominated and confirmed in just over 2 months, giving Democrats a legitimate reason to worry about Trump’s promise to “immediately” begin searching for a replacement for Justice Kennedy ahead of the November elections. His pick will undoubtedly sway the Supreme Court toward conservatism, as the remaining 8 justices are evenly politically split.

Expectedly, leftists are lamenting the world’s end, arguing that a conservative Supreme Court will result in Nazi-like legislation, a phobia they justify in their trivializing comparison of President Trump to Hitler. Senator Chuck Schumer incited panic in the left, equating the restoration of conservative American values to the abolition of human rights, The Washington Post reports.

“Nothing less than the fate of our health-care system, reproductive rights for women and countless other protections for middle-class Americans are at stake,” Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said in a floor speech, calling the Kennedy vacancy the “most important . . . in at least a generation.”

“Millions of people are just months away from determining the senators who should vote to confirm or reject the president’s nominee, and their voices deserve to be heard now, as Leader McConnell thought they should deserve to be heard then,” Schumer said. “Anything but that would be the absolute height of hypocrisy.”

For far too long, the left has wielded the Supreme Court as a weapon against individual liberties, reducing our constitutional rights to rubble in order to satisfy their desire to topple Western values.

Now that Trump has the opportunity to swing the Supreme Court, major issues such as abortion, illegal immigration, LGBTQ privileges, and gun control are in danger of a much needed legal overhaul. No longer will the fringe minority be allowed to bully the benevolent majority. Social justice will soon take a back seat to legal justice.