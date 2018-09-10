DNC: Professor Who Warned Trump About Clintons “Is Likely Dead”

Joseph Mifsud, a Maltese professor who warned Donald Trump’s campaign about compromising information on Hillary Clinton, has likely been killed.

Mifsud approached Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos in June 2016 in order to “dish the dirt on Hillary Clinton” that is supposedly held by the Russian government.

Mifsud went missing after his connections to George Papadopoulos went public, according to DNC lawyers.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: George Papadopoulos, the lower level campaign worker for the Trump campaign, appears to have been targeted by three individuals with ties to British and/or U.S. Intelligence: Joseph Mifsud, Alexander Downer and Stefan Halper.

Mifsud and Papadopoulos obtained positions at an organization named the Centre for International Energy and Natural Resources Law & Security. Papadopoulos was a ‘nobody’ and the Centre sketchy at best. Mifsud vanished in early November 2017, shortly after Papadopoulos was in the news and indicted. His whereabouts are still unknown.

Although the common story is that Mifsud is a Russian Agent, many ties seem to lead [him] back to UK Intelligence. Julian Assange put out a Twitter thread noting the connection between Mifsud and UK Intelligence.

Brian Whitaker at Medium.com put together this map of Mifsud’s connections and organizations.

Mifsud has many suspect relationships with British and Russian operatives. Mifsud is a member of the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR).

The ECFR’s top donor is the Soros Open Society Foundation.

Again, Mifsud went missing in 2017 after his relationship with George Papadopoulos was exposed.

Mifsud also has connections to Saudi operatives.

Now this…

The DNC on Friday suggested Misfud may be dead.

The Hill reported:

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) on Friday raised the prospect that the London-based professor who told former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos that Russia had “dirt” on Hillary Clinton may be dead.

DNC lawyers wrote in court filings Friday that Joseph Mifsud, who spoke to Papadopoulos during the 2016 presidential election, “is missing and may be deceased,” Bloomberg News reported. The lawyers did not elaborate.

The DNC stood by its claim in a statement to The Hill on Friday. The committee indicated that an investigator had been used to find Mifsud, who had disappeared for months, and was told the Maltese professor may be dead.

“The DNC’s counsel has attempted to serve Mifsud for months and has been unable to locate or contact him. In addition, public reports have said he has disappeared and hasn’t been seen for months,” DNC spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said.

Mifsud was reportedly teaching at a private university in Rome before he vanished late last year, shortly after his name emerged as a key figure in the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The professor had reportedly not been in contact with prosecutors in Italy seeking to question him over allegations of financial wrongdoing and his fiancé told Business Insider earlier this year that she could not reach him.

The DNC’s revelation came in court filings Friday in their lawsuit against Russia, the Trump campaign and WikiLeaks for interfering in the 2016 presidential election. According to Bloomberg, the DNC said it believed all of the defendants in the case had been served, with the exception of Mifsud.

So who would have reason to get rid of Misfud?

The Deep State election interference may now include a murder.