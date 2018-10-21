‘Donald Trump Is The Antichrist’ Says Leftist Migrant from Caravan

A far-left Honduran migrant has blasted President Trump in angry comments to CNN’s Bill Weir at the border between Mexico and Guatemala, proving that the migrant caravan is a far-left group of political agitators intent on entering the United States and wreaking havoc — and voting Democrat.

“Donald Trump is the antichrist,” the unidentified man can bee seen saying in Spanish during a CNN broadcast aired this weekend on the migrant caravan that is snaking its way towards the US-Mexico border after originating in Honduras.

“If he doesn’t repent, he’s going to hell,” the migrant adds, demolishing the liberal narrative that the migrant caravan is not a political operation and the prospective immigrants are not necessarily future Democrat voters.

The toxic remarks about the president of the United States also raise the question: Are these people the kind of people the United States should accept as immigrants, or are they unfit for American citizenship?

Newsweek reports: Thousands of Central American migrants have joined a caravan that originally formed more than a week ago in Honduras.

Trump has repeatedly threatened Central American leaders with complete aid cuts if the group’s progress is not stopped. On Thursday, the president also called on Mexican authorities to stop the caravan’s progress once it reached Mexico’s southern border.

Mexico stationed hundreds of additional federal agents along the border to block the group from passing. But the Associated Press (AP) reported on Sunday that some 2,000 of the migrants had managed to swim or boat across a river separating Guatemala and Mexico, entering the country illegally and vowing to continue toward the U.S.

Another man speaking to CNN pushed back against Trump’s repeated claims that the migrant caravan is filled with criminals.

“Our message is, we are not criminals,” he told Weir, speaking in fluent English.

Weir then pointed out that Trump would almost certainly use the images of thousands of migrants clashing with Mexican border police to fuel his attacks.

“This is politics. we respect — you know, he’s the president, he’s the President of the United States,” the man responded. “With all due respect, we are not criminals.”

Last week, Trump warned that he would send the military to shut down the U.S. border if Mexican authorities were unable to halt the arrival of migrants. “I must, in the strongest of terms, ask Mexico to stop this onslaught – and if unable to do so I will call up the U.S. Military and CLOSE OUR SOUTHERN BORDER!” the president wrote on Twitter.

“The assault on our country at our Southern Border, including the Criminal elements and DRUGS pouring in, is far more important to me, as President, than Trade or the USMCA,” Trump said in a follow-up tweet. “Hopefully Mexico will stop this onslaught at their Northern Border.”