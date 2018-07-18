Donald Trump’s Bodyguard Killed During Scotland Visit

One of President Trump’s Secret Service agents was killed during his visit to Scotland this week, according to reports.

“It is with great sadness and regret to report that the agent, a 19-year Secret Service veteran and dedicated professional of the highest order, passed early this morning on July 17, 2018, in Scotland,” the agency said in a statement on Tuesday.

The 42-year-old law enforcement officer suddenly died while on a protective duty assignment in Scotland, where the president was golfing over the weekend.

Theepochtimes.com reports: The agency said that he died surrounded by members of his family and other Secret Service agents.

The agent’s name was withheld to respect the privacy of his family.

“Finally, the Secret Service thanks the medical personnel in Scotland, in addition to the members of the White House Medical Unit and Police Scotland who provided exceptional care and support for a member of our family,” the Secret Service wrote.

Other details about the agent’s death were not immediately clear.

President Trump stopped in Scotland after he went to Belgium, where he attended a NATO summit, and the United Kingdom, where he met Queen Elizabeth II and Prime Minister Theresa May. After that, Trump played golf at his course on Scotland’s west coast right before his Monday meeting with Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland.