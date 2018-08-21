Police: Donna Brazile Was In DC Day Of Seth Rich Murder

Former head of the DNC Donna Brazile lied about her whereabouts on the night DNC staffer Seth Rich was murdered, according to police.

Brazile spend Monday vehemently denying she was in Washington D.C. on the day Seth Rich was killed.

But by Monday night, her claims quickly unravelled after D.C. Metro Police confirmed that Brazile and the D.C. mayor had attended the very same hospital as Seth Rich on the night of his death.

Truepundit.com reports: And on Tuesday, federal law enforcement sources said Brazile’s social media posts from July 10, 2016 — the day Rich was killed — were made from the Beltway, Not Seattle as Brazile has claimed. Brazile claimed Monday that she was on a west coast trip the day Rich was gunned down in the streets of D.C. at 4:19 a.m.

But sources said FAA records show Brazile boarded a Dulles International Airport flight on July 10th some 12 hours after the Rich murder. Brazile flew direct to Seattle (SEA-TAC) from D.C., records also show.

Even one of Brazile’s Tweets shows her geo-location in Arlington, VA on the afternoon of July 10 just prior to the flight.

With the political rhetoric as heated as it is right now, we need to remember to love and look out for each other. The alternative is awful. — Donna Brazile (@donnabrazile) July 10, 2016

Eight hours later — after her 5:30 p.m. EST flight to Seattle, a Brazile Tweet showed her at SEA-TAC airport in Washington state, some 3,000 miles away from Washington D.C., records show.

Brazile spent Monday hammering Couch, Tweeting and commissioning her lawyers to attack him based on the claim that she wasn’t even in D.C. at the time of the Rich murder. Strangely, she did not overtly deny being at the hospital, however.

But Brazile’s departure from the Beltway was 12 hours after Rich was murdered, a fact Couch hammered home during Monday night on Periscope.