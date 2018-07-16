Democrat Eric Swalwell: Memes Are More Dangerous Than 9/11

Democrat rep. Eric Swalwell says Russia-Trump collusion is worse than 9/11

Russians allegedly posting silly memes on Facebook and Twitter are far more dangerous than the 9/11 attacks and Pearl Harbor, according to California congressman Eric Swalwell.

“FDR didn’t meet w/ the Japanese after Pearl Harbor,” Rep. Swalwell tweeted on Saturday. “George H.W. Bush didn’t meet w/ Saddam after Iraq invaded Kuwait. And George W. Bush didn’t meet w/ Bin Laden after 9/11. So tell me, @realDonaldTrump, what does America get out of you meeting w/ Putin after he attacked us?”

Information Liberation reports: I could’t agree more!

Russkies posting memes like this:

Is just as bad — if not worse — than this:

New York, N.Y. (Sept. 14, 2001) — Days after a Sep. 11 terrorist attack, fires still burn amidst the rubble of the World Trade Center. U.S. Navy Photo by Photographer’s Mate 2nd Class Jim Watson. (RELEASED)

There is *literally* no difference between these events!

There’s nothing to be gained by the U.S. having a good relationship with the world’s second strongest nuclear power!

It’s a good thing if our nations are risking nuclear war!

Tell me, geniuses, how does it benefit America to be friends with another Christian nation standing against the forces of globalism?

This is the future we’re fighting for:

Kudos to Rep. Swallowswell for telling it like it is!

