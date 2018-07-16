Democrat Eric Swalwell: Memes Are More Dangerous Than 9/11

Russians allegedly posting silly memes on Facebook and Twitter are far more dangerous than the 9/11 attacks and Pearl Harbor, according to California congressman Eric Swalwell.

“FDR didn’t meet w/ the Japanese after Pearl Harbor,” Rep. Swalwell tweeted on Saturday. “George H.W. Bush didn’t meet w/ Saddam after Iraq invaded Kuwait. And George W. Bush didn’t meet w/ Bin Laden after 9/11. So tell me, @realDonaldTrump, what does America get out of you meeting w/ Putin after he attacked us?”

FDR didn’t meet w/ the Japanese after Pearl Harbor. George H.W. Bush didn’t meet w/ Saddam after Iraq invaded Kuwait. And George W. Bush didn’t meet w/ Bin Laden after 9/11. So tell me, @realDonaldTrump, what does America get out of you meeting w/ Putin after he attacked us? — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) July 15, 2018

Information Liberation reports: I could’t agree more!

Russkies posting memes like this:

Is just as bad — if not worse — than this:

There is *literally* no difference between these events!

There’s nothing to be gained by the U.S. having a good relationship with the world’s second strongest nuclear power!

It’s a good thing if our nations are risking nuclear war!

Tell me, geniuses, how does it benefit America to be friends with another Christian nation standing against the forces of globalism?

This is the future we’re fighting for:

If this is the “resistance” I’m really glad I’m on the non-batshit crazy side. 🦇💩 https://t.co/V9cLxj2R0Q — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 13, 2018

Thank you for supporting @CVPrideLGBT this afternoon, @RepSwalwell, and representing us; ALL of us! A friend of mine wrote, "I love him. We are so lucky to have such a strong, caring, well spoken, intelligent rep!" I agree 100%! Thank you for all that you do for us! pic.twitter.com/q6CChoSe8F — Alex McMurray (@fepacommish) July 14, 2018

Kudos to Rep. Swallowswell for telling it like it is!