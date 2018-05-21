FBI Mole Stefan Halper Was Paid $400,000 To Infiltrate Trump Campaign

Internet sleuths have discovered that the mole who infiltrated the Trump campaign was none other than Stefan Halper – an FBI informant who was paid $400,000.

Political Commentator Jacob Wohl discovered that FBI mole Stefan Halper was first paid $282,295 in September 2016 for “research and development in the social sciences and humanities.”

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: This is important because Halper enticed young George Papadopoulos to London with the promise of thousands of dollars for his assistance.

HUGE! Federal Records reveal that Obama, Clapper and Brennan Paid Stefan Halper $282,295 to SPY ON THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN! pic.twitter.com/GoCeIMYCOW — Jacob Wohl (@JacobAWohl) May 11, 2018

Wohl also tweeted that Halper was the same person who invited George Papadopolous to London, where he just so happened to sit down next to that infamous Australian “Diplomat” (who also worked with the Clinton Foundation) and Halper also lured Carter Page into compromising situations involving “Russians”.

Another Twitter sleuth identified a second payment to Halper in the amount of $129,280 making the total payments to Halper more than $400,000 from President Obama’s Administration to spy on the future President of the United States.

Deplorable Lori found that the Deep State paid Stefan Halper made an additional $129,280 in 2017 for additional work.

Jacob I found a second payment to Stefan Halper for $129,280 on July 26 2017‼️ pic.twitter.com/z9GVRvBg1n — Deplorable Lori (@LiberatedCit) May 12, 2018

Stefan Halper was paid a total of $411,575 in 2016 and 2017 for work with the US government that included spying on the Trump campaign.