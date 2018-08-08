FBI: Mueller Is Wrong; DNC Hack Was An ‘Inside Job’

A number FBI agents have refuted Robert Mueller’s claim that the DNC server was hacked, claiming the breach was an ‘inside job.’

According to researcher Thomas Paine, a number of government spooks, hackers and contractors who worked for the FBI and other intelligence agencies spoke to him and confirmed that the server breach was done by somebody working for the DNC.

The DNC breach was an inside job.

A report from December 19th, 2015 by Amy Dacey, CEO of the Democratic National Committee, January 2014 to August, 2016 just might throw a monkey wrench into Mueller’s investigation.

On Wednesday, December 16, 2015 NGP VAN (DNC voter database and other proprietary information) applied a software patch to the DNC’s voter database system that created an error where Bernie Sanders’ campaign staff could access valuable information belonging to the Clinton campaign.

We would presume Clinton staff email addresses would be some of this information.

NGP VAN found Sanders’ campaign staff, including his national data director, had accessed “proprietary information” from the Clinton campaign database.

These Bernie staffers saved this information to personal folders where “at least one staffer appeared to have generated reports and exported them from the system.”

Amy Dacey was the CEO of the Democratic National Committee from January 2014 until her resignation in August 2016.

Amy Dacey:

“None of this is in dispute. It’s fully documented in the system logs”

“On Thursday December 17, 2015, further NGP VAN analysis revealed that it was very likely that a user had taken data out of the system during the breach”

Dacey goes on to say that Sanders campaign confirmed that one of its staff was deleting his digital footprint in order to hide his activities in gathering Clinton campaign data.

Amy Dacey:

“The next step is to continue to investigate the incident with the help of an independent auditor.”

“The DNC is currently beginning the process of securing an additional, independent audit by a data security firm of NGP VAN’s procedures.”

Well, did this happen and who was the auditor? CrowdStrike was hired by the DNC in April, 2016, around 4 months after this breach. Was it CrowdStrike who was hired for this audit?

If CrowdStrike was the auditor for this localized breach that adds an interesting overlap for these Russian investigations considering The Sanders’ campaign had full access to the Clinton campaign database. How long did they have this access?

FBI, between September, 2015 and November, 2015 was consistently notifying DNC of attacks on their server, per the IC Report, but DNC’s IT staff didn’t find a breach.

Supposedly DNC’s IT staff finally found a breach in April, 2016. Makes ya wonder why they couldn’t find one from September to November, 2015 during the time when NGP VAN inadvertently gave Sanders’ campaign access to Clinton campaign’s database.

Another interesting overlap is found within the DNC lawsuit filed against everyone and their mother:

Around July 27, 2015 (about 2 months before FBI’s warnings) “Russian intelligence agents hacked into DNC’s computers and network – IC Report & DNC Lawsuit.

Around April 18, 2016, Russia, GRU, and GRU Operative 1 (Guccifer 2.0) *separately*hacked into the DNC’s computers and network – DNC Lawsuit.

Is this Mueller and the FBI, possibly the CIA’s construction of a Twilight Zone episode?

Who is this mysterious Guccifer 2.0 character and where did he/she/they really get the NGP VAN Clinton database records?

Amy Dacey was mentioned in the Wikileaks email dump from July 22, 2016 where Clinton campaign staffers were conspiring to attach either the “jew” or “atheist” label to Bernie to sway “Southern Baptist peeps” away from Bernie, to Hillary.

DNC Chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz appointed Dacey to the post of CEO of the DNC in October 2013, and began her work for the DNC in January 2014.