Florida Issues ‘Extreme Zombie Activity’ Alert During Power Outage

Residents of a Florida city who received alerts about a power outage were also warned to look out for zombies

People living in Lake Worth, Florida received the alarming warning on Sunday in an official alert that said the area had “extreme zombie activity.”

A bulletin sent to city residents at 1:41 a.m. warned of a “power outage” and “zombie alert”

The warning said: “Power outage and zombie alert for residents of Lake Worth and Terminus…there are now far less than seven thousand three hundred and eighty customers involved due to extreme zombie activity.”

RT reports: ‘Terminus’ is actually a fictional town from the hit zombie TV show, ‘The Walking Dead.’

Zombie alert in Lake Worth!! Seriously. The city sent out a zombie alert early Sunday morning. This is the alert. The city tells me they’re not sure how it happened. I’ll tell you their explanation @WPBF25News at 6. pic.twitter.com/1waeuwdX0G — Ari Hait (@wpbf_ari) 21 May 2018

The city hasn’t revealed how a zombie warning went out along with the power outage message. The Lake Worth Live Facebook page cited the city’s public information officer, Ben Kerr, who said 7,800 customers were affected by the outage and the city is “looking into the reports that the system mentioned zombies.”

“I want to reiterate that Lake Worth does not have any zombie activity currently and apologize for the system message,” Kerr said.

Officials told WPBF the alert did come from the city, but that it had been altered.