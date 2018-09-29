Fukushima Water Is Still Radioactive, TEPCO Warns

Nearly one million tons of water from the Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant is still dangerously radioactive, according to Tokyo Electric Power (TEPCO).

Despite years of treatment of the contaminated water, scientists have failed to remove all of its radiation, and water still contains iodine, cesium, and strontium.

Dailystar.co.uk reports: Huge quantities of water are being stored in containers at the plant years after the 2011 meltdown.

The horror disaster was sparked by a massive tsunami that caused waves that overwhelmed the plant’s reactors.

Despite a huge operation to purify the water, a TEPCO report has revealed it is still dangerously radioactive.

It states that most of the 920,000 tons of water cannot be released back into the environment and “urgent work” must be done to make the liquid safe.

Telco general manager Junichi Matsumo said: “We had to prioritize processing large amounts of water as quickly as possible to reduce the overall risk.”

Even more shockingly, some of the water is so poisonous experts think it has 20,000 times the allowed limit of radioactive elements for release.

There has been growing anger in Japan at how authorities are dealing with Fukushima years after the meltdown.

Residents have even accused the Government of lying about whether it is safe to live in Fukushima and whether food caught from the ocean is safe to eat.

In July, it was reported that Californian wine contained traces of radiation.

Researchers at the French National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS) reported samples of red and rosé grown on the US west coast contained quantities of Caesium-137.

It is thought this was caused by radiation traces being carried in clouds to the United States, which then entered the water system through rain.