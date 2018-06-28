Harvard Poll: Joe Biden Democratic Favorite For 2020 Race

Former Vice President Joe Biden is the favorite Democratic candidate to face President Trump during the 2020 election, according to a Harvard poll released on Wednesday.

Creepy Biden raked in 32 percent of the Democratic votes, according to a Harvard CAPS/Harris June poll.

Ijr.com reports: Failed former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton took home 18 percent of the vote for second place, while Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) came in third with 16 percent.

The only other Democratic to garner double digits in support was Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) with 10 percent.

While Clinton has made it clear she has no plans to run again in 2020, Biden has consistently played with the idea in public. This week he seemed to close the door on another presidential bid, telling The Washingtinngton Post: “I’m not looking to live in the White House, I’ve seen it up close.”

But the former vice president quickly walked back his statement and reopened the possibility that he’d give it a go. “But all kidding aside, I don’t know what I’m going to do,” he said.

Biden has consistently fared well in 2020 polling. The former senator bested President Donald Trump in a poll from last November, with 46 percent of voters saying they’d pick Biden over the president.

Shortly after the 2016 election, Biden publically expressed regret for not running for the White House. “I have a regret that I am not president because I think there is so much opportunity,” Biden said.

“No woman or man should announce they’re running for president unless they can answer two questions,” Biden said. “One, do they truly believe they’re the most qualified person for that moment? I believed I was.”

In April, Biden was asked again if he’s considering running in 2020. “You’re not ruling me out. You’re not telling me no,” MSNBC’s Al Sharpton asked Biden.

“No, no I’m not. I’ve been honest about this. If the Lord Almighty, Al, came down and said, ‘The nomination is yours now. You have to accept it now,’ I would not,” Biden said.

“But you’d say, ‘Lord, check with me before the year’s up,” Sharpton asked. “Exactly right. No, that’s exactly right,” Biden added.