Hillary Clinton On 2020: “I’d Like To Be President”

Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton says she still desperately wants to be president – enough that she will decide after the midterms whether to run a rematch against President Trump.

In an interview with Kara Swisher of Recode on Friday, Clinton listed her experience as a senator and secretary of State in an attempt to justify why she should be allowed to undo what Trump has done as President.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The interview covered a wide range of subjects including Clinton attacking Facebook over her 2016 loss, as noted by Recode’s report.

“Hillary Clinton took some fairly strong shots at Facebook and its chief executives on Friday, telling Recode that social giants like Facebook would “have to be held accountable” with regulation after the 2016 election.

“The former Democratic presidential candidate was disadvantaged by the influence campaign plotted by the Russians that played out on Facebook, and Clinton said she felt Facebook was overwhelmed by it. Clinton’s comments were notable in part because she weighed in on some of the executives who are responsible, such as Sheryl Sandberg, who is a close friend of hers.

“I think that the companies themselves are going to have to be held accountable,” Clinton told interviewer Kara Swisher during a live taping of Recode Decode at New York City’s 92nd Street YMCA on Friday evening, ticking through some efforts to further regulate companies like Facebook. “They would have to recognize that’s what’s happening now is far beyond anything Mark Zuckerberg thought about in his dorm at Harvard.””

Complete Clinton interview. 2020 comment video clip below.

Swisher said to Clinton, “Do you, we’re gonna talk about 2020 in a minute, do wanna run again?”

Clinton, “No.”

Swisher, “Wait.”

Clinton, “No.”

Swisher, “There was a pause.”

Clinton, “Well, I’d like to be president.”

Swisher, “Okay.”

Clinton laughs then says, “You know, look, I, I think, hopefully when we have a Democrat in the Oval Office on January of 2021, there’s gonna be so much work to be done. I mean we have confused everybody in the world including ourselves. And we have confused our friends and our enemies. They have no idea what the United States stands for, what we’re likely to do, what we think is important. Uh, so the work would be work that I feel very well prepared for, having been in the Senate for eight years, having been a diplomat in the State Department. And it’s just gonna be a lotta heavy lifting.”

Swisher, “So, are you gonna be doing any of that lifting? Do you feel…”

Clinton, “I have no idea, Kara. But I, I’m going to, you know, I’m not gonna even think about it til we get through this November 6th election about what’s gonna happen after that.”