Hillary Clinton: ‘Trump Is Ripping The Heart Out Of America’

Hillary Clinton blasted Donald Trump on Friday, accusing him of “trying to rip the heart out of America” during a speech addressing the American Federation of Teachers.

Speaking at the labor union’s conference in Pittsburgh, Mrs. Clinton slammed the act of separating families at the border as inhumane and indecent – conveniently forgetting to mention that his predecessor, Barack Obama, broke world records by enacting the very same policy against a staggering 3 million immigrants.

“I believe with all my heart that the test of any society is how we treat the most vulnerable among us, particularly our youngest, our oldest, our people with disabilities, and right now, my friends, our country is failing that test,” she said. “We have never seen such organized cruelty, disdain and contempt for those values.”

Washingtontimes.com reports: “People used to hide the way they felt,” she lamented. “They wouldn’t come right out and say what they were thinking, which was good, that’s part of the process of civilization. Boy, not today.”

Mrs. Clinton went on to claim that Republicans “are trying to rip the heart out of America.”

“They want to turn us against each other,” she said. “They want to divide and conquer. Fundamental rights, civic virtue, even facts, reason and evidence are under assault. But at the same time, we are seeing an unprecedented outpouring of grassroots activism and energy.”

Mrs. Clinton stressed the importance of voting in the midterm elections this November, arguing that the future of the country is at stake. She also said President Trump’s Supreme Court pick, federal appeals court Judge Brett Kavanaugh, aims to reverse decades of progress in America.

“This nomination holds out the threat of devastating consequences for workers’ rights, civil rights, LGBT rights, women’s rights,” she said. “It is a blatant attempt by this administration to shift the balance of the court for decades and to reverse decades of progress. You know I used to worry that they wanted to turn the clock back to the 1950s, now I worry they want to turn it back to the 1850s.”